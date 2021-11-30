Local Sports 11-30-2021

Duke is ranked number one in the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Blue Devils are ranked number one for the first time since November of 2019. Purdue is second followed by Gonzaga, Baylor and UCLA. Rounding out the top ten are Villanova, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Arkansas. Michigan State is number 22, Wisconsin is 23rd and Michigan is 24th.

South Carolina leads the women’s poll followed by North Carolina State, UConn, Stanford and Baylor.

Several Huskers have been honored by the Big Ten Conference. Alexis Markowski has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after averaging six points and eight rebounds off the bench in a pair of wins last week. Bryce McGowens has also been named the Freshman of the Week after averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists to two wins last week. In volleyball, Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Freshman of the Week. She averaged five digs and one assist per set as Nebraska split two matches last week.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team blew a 13-point second half lead and fell to Bellevue University 92-87 last night. Ali Smith led the way with 22 points. Taylor Beacom had 17 and Allison Bauer had 16. The Broncos hit 57 percent of their shots in the game, including 8 of 15 three pointers, but hit just one three pointer in the second half. Bellevue outscored Hastings from the free throw line 22-15. Hastings is now 6-3, 2-1 in the conference. They’ll play at Dakota Wesleyan on Friday night.

Redshirt freshman guard Alec Millender hit a three pointer with 12 seconds remaining to give Wayne State a 67-64 win over Nebraska-Kearney last night in Wayne. Austin Luger had 19 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 3-2 on the season. They’ll play at Emporia State on Thursday.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Washington got by Seattle 17-15. Russell Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns for the Seahawks.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season because of a left ankle injury suffered in the first half of Sunday’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He’ll finish the 2021 season with 442 yards rushing and 343 receiving in seven games.

ON THE MOVE> Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame to become the next head football coach at LSU. Kelly is the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, with a record of 113-40. He guided the Fighting Irish to the BCS title game in 2012 and to College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020. The Irish are 11-1 this year.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood have entered the transfer portal. Rattler started all 11 games as a redshirt freshman last season and threw for 3-thousand 31 yards and 28 touchdowns, but was benched earlier this season. Haselwood was second on the team in receiving this season, with 39 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns.

MLB> Pitcher Max Scherzer has agreed to a three year, 130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets. Scherzer was 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA for Washington and Los Angeles last season.