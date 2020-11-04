Local Sports 11-4-2020

Husker head coach Scott Frost says two players will be suspended for the first half of Saturday’s game with Northwestern due to targeting calls in the second half of the Ohio State game. Safety Deontai Williams and cornerback Cam Taylor Britt must sit out the first half after being ejected from the game against the Buckeyes. Frost says the penalties are still on the board although Nebraska did not play last weekend. Saturday’s game gets underway at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

Hastings College has joined the KCAC as an associate member in women’s wrestling beginning with the 2020-2021 season. The Broncos will join Ottawa University, the University of St. Mary, York College, the University of Jamestown and Midland University as institutions competing in women’s wrestling in the conference.

The state high school volleyball tournament gets underway today in Lincoln. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, the entire tournament, except for the third place matches, will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena. First round matches in Classes A, B and C-1 will take place today. First round matches in Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will be held tomorrow. Attendance will be limited. Each team will be given an allotment of 500 tickets. General admission tickets will not be available and anyone without a ticket will be turned away at the doors. Five teams will be back to defend their titles, including Papillion LaVista South, Omaha Skutt, Lincoln Lutheran, Diller Odell and Bruning Davenport Shickley. The number one seeds are Elkhorn South, Omaha Skutt, Wahoo, Lutheran High Northeast, Pleasanton and Diller Odell.

Adams Central will be making their first appearance in the state volleyball tournament since 1988 when they play Wahoo today in the first round of the Class C-1 Tournament. The Patriots are 22-11 on the season. The Warriors are 32-0 and have lost only three sets all year long. First serve will be at 2:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

On Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com today, St. Paul will play Broken Bow at 2:00pm followed by Kearney Catholic against Lincoln Lutheran at 3:30pm.

In some other games, Northwest will play Omaha Skutt and Aurora will play Norris. Both matches get underway at 9:00am.

GORDON> Former Husker Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals has won his eight career Gold Glove. Gordon announced his retirement at the end of the season to wrap up a 14 year career with the Royals. Gordon is the third position player in major league history to win the award in his final season, joining Roberto Clemente and Wes Parker.

NFL> The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially activated Antonio Brown from the suspended list yesterday. Head coach Bruce Arians says Brown will have a role in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers signed Brown to a one year deal for a base salary of 750-thousand dollars with incentives that could push the value to 2.5 million dollars. Brown concluded an eight game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He is a seven time Pro Bowler, who has 11-thousand 263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns in his ten year career.

VOTE> Former Ohio State standout Anthony Gonzalez has kept his Congressional seat in Ohio. Gonzalez will serve a second term in the U.S. House. Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a U.S Senate seat for Republicans in Alabama.