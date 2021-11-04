Local Sports 11-4-2021

The Nebraska football team will battle Ohio State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Buckeyes are 7-1 on the season, 5-0 in the conference after last weeks 33-24 win over Penn State. Ohio State is the top ranked scoring offense in the nation averaging 47.3 points per game, while ranking second in total offense and sixth in passing offense. Defensively, the Buckeyes rank in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense and rushing defense and is in the top ten in turnover margin. Saturday’s game gets underway at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play at 25th ranked Illinois tonight. The Huskers will be looking to get back on the winning track after suffering losses to Wisconsin and Minnesota last week. The Illini are 16-7, 8-4 in the conference and lost to the Huskers last month in Lincoln. First serve will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:30pm.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Midland 4-1 last night in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Tournament. The Broncos are now 10-4-2 on the season and will play at Briar Cliff on Saturday. The Chargers beat Jamestown yesterday 5-0. In the other games Northwestern shut out Mount Marty 5-0 and Morningside got by Concordia 2-1.

The women’s tournament gets underway tonight. Concordia will play at Hastings College. Game time will be at 7:00pm at Lloyd Wilson Field. In the other games, Dakota Wesleyan is at Briar Cliff, Doane is at Jamestown and Morningside will play at Midland.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team is ranked 15th in the Division II Sports Information Directors preseason top 25 poll. The Lopers went 23-4 during the 2020-2021 season, winning the MIAA Tournament and reaching the “Sweet 16” of the NCAA Tournament. UNK will open the season next weekend in Maryville, Missouri with games against Minnesota-Crookston and Southwest Minnesota State.

Adams Central’s stay at the state volleyball tournament was a short one. The Patriots lost to top seeded Norris 25-5, 25-18 and 25-8 in the first match of the tournament yesterday. The Patriots end the season 19-15. In other action, Waverly beat Northwest, Omaha Skutt beat Omaha Duchesne and Elkhorn North defeated York. In Class C-1, Kearney Catholic beat Pierce, Columbus Lakeview defeated Syracuse, Grand Island Central Catholic got by Gothenburg and Lincoln Lutheran swept Bishop Neumann. The winners in Class A included Papillion LaVista South, Elkhorn South, Millard West and Omaha Westside. Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will play their opening round games today.

Hastings St. Cecilia will play top seeded Oakland Craig at 5:00pm. The Knights are 28-6 on the season. The Hawkettes are 23-11. We’ll have the match on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 4:50pm. On Power 99 today, Overton will play Nebraska Christian at 3:00pm and Amherst will battle Superior at 7:00pm. Those games can also be heard at platteriverpreps.com.

NFL> Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Packers are riding a seven game winning streak and are tied with the Rams and the Cardinals for the best record in the NFC.

FB> Minnesota coach PJ Fleck has agreed to a new seven year contract that will keep him with the Golden Gophers through the 2028 season.