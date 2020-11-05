Local Sports 11-5-2020

Nebraska will see an improved Northwestern offense when the two teams meet on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats are the top rushing team in the Big Ten Conference, averaging 234 yards per game. Northwestern has averaged 405 yards of total offense in their first two games and are averaging 32 points per game. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

Nebraska guard Dalano Banton is featured as one of 20 under the radar transfers highlighted by national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein. Banton is eligible at Nebraska after transferring from Western Kentucky and sitting out the 2019-2020 season. Banton was a top 100 recruit coming out of high school. He played in 31 games for the Hilltoppers and averaged 3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman.

The Hastings College football team is preparing for Saturday’s game with Northwestern. The Broncos are 2-4 on the season after last weeks 34-7 win over Jamestown. The Red Raiders are 5-1 after beating Midland 43-14 last week. Northwestern is led by quarterback Tyson Kooima, who leads the nation in passing, averaging 350 yards per game. Hastings leads the Great Plains Athletic Conference and is 16th nationally in pass defense, giving up only 181 yards per game. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

The Tri-City Storms season opener at Des Moines scheduled for Friday night has been postponed. In a statement from the USHL, per league safety protocols, minimum standards were not met by the Des Moines Buccaneers to play this weeks games against Sioux Falls and the Tri-City Storm. The Storm will now open the season on Saturday at Sioux City.

It was not a good day for area teams on the first day of the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln. Top seeded Wahoo beat Adams Central 25-23, 25-18, 25-12. Caitlyn Scott led the Patriots eight kills. Adams Central ends the season 22-12. In some other games, Omaha Skutt beat Northwest, Norris took care of Aurora, Lincoln Lutheran upset Kearney Catholic and Elkhorn beat York. St. Paul was able to beat Broken Bow 25-14, 25-13, 25-16.

First round games in Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will be played today. Superior will play Norfolk Catholic at 8:30pm tonight. On Power 99 tonight, Overton will play Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 7:00pm. ON ESPN Tri-Cities 1460 today, Pleasanton will take on Johnson Brock at 2:00pm followed by Amherst and Archbishop Bergen at 3:30pm. The Overton and Pleasanton games can also be heard at platteriverpreps.com

NFL> The San Francisco 49’ers have placed four players on the reserve/COVID 19 list ahead of tonight’s game with the Green Bay Packers. The 49ers closed their facilities on Wednesday and entered the NFL’s intensive protocol. All team activities were conducted virtually yesterday and players and staff took part in drive through COVID 19 testing.

The Dallas Cowboys will go with either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Ben DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards with four sacks and two lost fumbles in Sunday’s 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Gilbert and Rush have never started a game and have combined to throw nine passes in their NFL careers. Gilbert has been in the league since 2014. Rush has been in the league since 2016.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford missed practice yesterday and has been placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list. Stafford is considered a “high risk, close contact” of a non team member, who tested postive for COVID 19. Stafford will have to test negative for five straight days to come off of the list.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> Louisville has paused all football related activities and its game against Virginia has been moved to November 14th because of an outbreak of coronavirus. Fifteen members of the Cardinals tested positive for the virus, including 10 players and five members of the support staff. No coaches are positive or in quarantine.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season. Whittingham has been with the team since 2004. His career coaching record is 131-64.

NBA> The NBA’s board of governors and the players association will hold separate meetings today expected to culminate with an agreement on starting the 2020-2021 season on December 22nd and playing a reduced 72 game schedule.