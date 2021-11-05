Local Sports 11-5-2021

The 9th ranked Nebraska volleyball team got back on track last night by sweeping 25th ranked Illinois 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 in Champaign. Madi Kubik and Lexi Sun had 11 kills apiece for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 17-5 on the season, 11-2 in the Big Ten. The Huskers will play at 7th ranked Ohio State on Saturday. First serve will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team got a goal from Dekota Schubert in the 8th minute to beat Concordia 1-0 last night in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Tournament. Hastings is now 13-4-1 and will play at Briar Cliff in the semifinals on Tuesday. Kickoff will be at 2:00pm. The Chargers beat Dakota Wesleyan last night. Briar Cliff advanced on penalty kicks. In other action, Jamestown beat Dordt 3-2 and Morningside shut out Midland 3-0.

The men’s semifinals will be held tomorrow. Hastings will play at Briar Cliff beginning at 1:00pm and Morningside is at Northwestern beginning at 7:00pm.

The Hastings College football team will face Midland University tomorrow afternoon at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos are 2-6 on the season. The Warriors 4-5. Midland has won the last five games in the series. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at noon on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

The Hastings College basketball teams will also be in action this weekend. The men will play 18th ranked Benedictine College and Waldorf College in the Cattleman’s Classic in Seward. The women will play host to Bethel College tonight at Lynn Farrell Arena. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team will play at Central Oklahoma tomorrow. Kickoff will be at 2:00pm. The volleyball team will host Central Missouri on Saturday. First serve will be at 3:00pm.

Top seeded Oakland Craig beat St. Cecilia in straight sets yesterday at the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln. The Knights won the match 25-16, 25-17, 25-9. The Hawkettes end the season 23-12. In other action, Superior beat Amherst, Sutton upset Clarkson-Leigh and Nebraska Christian swept Overton.

Semfinals will be held today. Kearney Catholic will play Columbus Lakeview at 1:00pm. We’ll have the action on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM/92.7FM, Grand Island Central Catholic will battle Lincoln Lutheran at 3:00pm. Oakland Craig will face Superior at 1:00pm followed by Wisner-Pilger against Sutton at 3:00pm.

The state high school football playoffs continue tonight. Hastings St. Cecilia will play at Wilber Clatonia. The Wolverines beat the Hawks 34-20 to begin the season. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. In other action, Grand Island is at Bellevue West, Aurora will host Scottsbluff, Kearney Catholic is at Wahoo on Power 99 beginning at 5:30pm. Kenesaw will be at Humphrey St. Francis beginning at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5. Games also stream online at platteriverpreps.com.

NFL> In NFL Football last night, Indianapolis beat the New York Jets 45-30.