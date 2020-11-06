Local Sports 11-6-2020

The Nebraska football team will play at Northwestern on Saturday. The Huskers are 0-1 on the season after opening the season with a 52-17 loss to Ohio State. The Wildcats are 2-0 after wins over Iowa and Maryland. Northwestern has been strong against the run in their first two games, allowing just 70.5 yards rushing per game. The Cats have also forced seven turnovers in two games. Offensively, Northwestern has run the ball effectively, averaging 234 yards per game. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska baseball team has landed a commitment from one of the top 2021 baseball players in the Midwest. Viborg Hurley South Dakota three sport athlete Chase Mason chose the Huskers over offers from Minnesota, Wichita State, Missouri, South Dakota State and others. He is rated by Prep Baseball Report as the nations number 73 overall prospect in the nation. The 6-foot-4, 212 pound Mason plays both the outfield and pitches. He becomes the 14th member of Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class.

The Nebraska football teams walk on class of 2021 continues to grow. Six-foot-5, 185 pound Evan Meyersick of Millard West announced on Twitter last night that he intends to walk on at Nebraska. Meyersick plays both tight end and wide receiver for Millard West. He is the fifth known walk on commit for the Huskers in 2021.

The Nebraska athletic department has confirmed that Husker junior wrestler Christian Miller was killed in a car accident yesterday in Lincoln. Miller competed for the Husker wrestling program for four seasons. He owned a 15-9 career record as a Husker.

The Hastings College football team will play host to Northwestern tomorrow. The Broncos are 2-4 on the season after last weeks 34-7 win over Jamestown. The Red Raiders are 5-1. Northwestern has the top passer and the top receiver in the nation in Tyson Kooima and Shane Solberg. The Red Raiders average 39 points and 521 yards per game. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on 1230AM KHAS.

In other action, the Hastings College women’s soccer team will host Mount Marty tomorrow beginning at 5:30pm. The men’s basketball team will play in the Concordia Classic this weekend in Seward.

After a nine year break, the football teams from Nebraska-Kearney and Chadron State renew their rivalry tomorrow at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. The series dates back 99 years and has featured 71 games. Kickoff is set for 3:00pm.

Semifinals in the state volleyball tournament will be played today. In Class A, Elkhorn South will play Papillion LaVista and Papillion LaVista South will take on Millard West. In Class B, it’s Omaha Skutt against Ashland Greenwood and Norris against Elkhorn. In Class C-1, Wahoo will take on Columbus Lakeview and St. Paul will battle Lincoln Lutheran. In Class C2, it’s Lutheran High Northeast against Clarkson Leigh and Overton will play Norfolk Catholic. In Class D-1, top seeded Pleasanton will play Mead and Bruning Davenport Shickley will face Bergen. In Class D-2, it’s Diller Odell against Falls City Sacred Heart and Chambers Wheeler Central against Maywood Hayes Center.

In the state high school football playoffs tonight, Kearney will play at Bellevue West, Aurora is at Norris, Hastings High plays at Northwest. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning at 6:45pm. On ESPN 1550 KICS, it’s Adams Central at Ashland Greenwood beginning at 5:45pm. Auburn is at Kearney Catholic on ESPN 1460 KXPN beginning at 5:30pm. In some other games, Sutton is at Arch Bishop Bergen, Sandhills Thedford is at Pleasanton on Power 99 KKPR beginning at 5:30pm and on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM, Kenesaw will play at Bruning Davenport Shickley. Kickoff will be at 6:00pm.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Green Bay beat San Francisco 34-17. Aaron Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. The Packers are now 6-2. The 49ers are 4-5.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been fined 500-thousand dollars and stripped of a sixth round pick in the 2021 draft and coach Jon Gruden has been fined an additional 150-thousand dollars by the league for repeated violations of COVID 19 protocols. This came after the Raiders had already been docked 250-thousand dollars and Gruden 100-thousand for not wearing a mask properly during the team’s week 2 home opener, and the team was fined an additional 50-thousand dollars for allowing a non credentialed employee access to the locker following that game.

NBA> The National Basketball Players Association board of representatives voted last night to approve a plan to state the 2020-2021 season on December 22nd and play a reduced 72 game schedule.