Local Sports 11-8-2021

Georgia remains number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Bulldogs are 9-0 on the season after Saturday’s 43-6 win over Missouri. Cincinnati is second followed by Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon. Rounding out the top ten are Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma State. Iowa is 19th, Wisconsin is 20th and Penn State is number 23.

The Nebraska football team is now 3-7 on the season, 1-6 in the conference after Saturday’s 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Adrian Martinez completed 16 of 31 passes for 248 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. Samori Toure caught four passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. Quinton Newsome and Luke Reimer led the Blackshirts with ten tackles apiece. Nebraska will be off this weekend. They’ll play at Wisconsin at November 20th.

The Nebraska volleyball team fell to Ohio State 25-27, 21-25, 23-25 on Saturday. Madi Kubik had 18 kills for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 17-6, 11-3 in the conference. They’ll play host to Maryland on Friday. First serve will be at 6:00pm.

The Hastings College football lost to Midland 35-17 on Saturday. The Broncos got off to a good start grabbing a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Warriors scored the next 35 points to seal the win. Midland racked up 527 yards of total offense in the game compared to 319 for the Broncos. Tyree Nesmith had 106 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Broncos. Hastings is now 2-7 on the season and will wrap up the season on Saturday against Concordia.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Briar Cliff 3-2 in overtime on Saturday in the semifinals of the GPAC Tournament. David Panter had the game winner with just: 16 seconds left on the clock. Hastings will play at Northwestern on Thursday in the championship game. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm in Orange City.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team will play at Briar Cliff tomorrow in the GPAC Semifinals. Game time will be at 2:00pm.

The Hastings College women were second and the men were eighth at the GPAC Cross Country Championships on Saturday. Shania Santos from Hastings won the individual championship. Dordt won the team titles.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team went 0-2 in the Cattleman’s Classic in Seward over the weekend. The Bfroncos lost to Benedictine 82-63 and to Waldorf 89-82. Hastings is now 3-2 and will play at Nebraska-Omaha tomorrow night. The women beat Bethel College on Friday 68-42. They are now 3-1 and will play at Ottawa on Tuesday.

In the quaterfinals of the GPAC Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Jamestown beat Doane, Dakota Wesleyan got by Northwestern, Concordia surprised Midland and the College of St. Marys beat Dordt. In the semifinals on Wednesday, Dakota Wesleyan will play at Jamestown and Concordia will be at the College of St. Marys.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team beat Central Oklahoma 37-22 on Saturday. The Lopers are now 8-2. The volleyball team beat Central Missouri on Saturday, 25-14, 25-17, 31-33, 25-21. UNK will play at Missouri Southern and Pittsburgh State this weekend.

Lincoln Lutheran beatr Kearney Catholic to win the Class C-1 State Volleyball Championship on Saturday. The scores were 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24. Oakland Craig beat Sutton 25-21-25-20, 27-25 to win the Class C2 title. The other winners included Papillion LaVista South, Omaha Skutt, Howells Dodge and Falls City Sacred Heart.

The Tri City Storm won a pair of games from Sioux City over the weekend winning 1-0 on Saturday and 4-1 yesterday. The Storm will play at Waterloo on Friday.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Tennessee beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-16. Earlier in the day, Kansas City got by Green Bay 13-7 and Denver beat Dallas 30-16. Tonight, its Chicago at Pittsburgh. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri Cities.