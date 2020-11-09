Local Sports 11-9-2020

The Nebraska football team lost to Northwestern 21-13 on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois. Nebraska suffered its second defeat to open the season despite putting up 442 yards of total offense and 28 first downs against Northwestern. The Huskers held the Wildcats to just 317 total yards and 14 first downs. Nebraska is scheduled to play Penn State on Saturday in Lincoln. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Hastings College football team lost to Northwestern 62-10 on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. It’s the most points Hastings has given up since October 5th of last year when Morningside beat the Broncos 69-13. Northwestern scored on 10 of its 11 drives in the game and compiled 564 yards of total offense. The Red Raiders rushed for a season high 293 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns. The Northwestern defense held Hastings to just 223 yards of total offense including 82 through the air. The Broncos managed only three first downs in the first half and just six first downs heading into the final quarter. Hastings is now 2-5 on the season and will play at Dordt on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on 1230AM, KHAS.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team beat Emmaus Bible College 106-64 on Saturday in the Concordia Classic. Jared Mattley scored 17 points for the Broncos, Ben Juhl had 15, Karson Gansebom 14, Dashawn Walker had 11 and Mason Hiemstra had 10. Hastings is now 3-1 on the season and will be back in action on November 18th at Midland.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat Mount Marty 3-0 on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. Hastings is now 9-2, 7-2 in the conference and will play at Morningside on Wednesday.

The Hastings College women’s cross country team finished fifth and the men were 8th at the GPAC Championships on Saturday in Yankton. Dordt won both of the team titles.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team rushed for 541 yards to beat Chadron State 45-35 on Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. The Lopers will play at South Dakota Mines on Saturday.

Six state champions were crowned on Saturday at the State Volleyball Tournament in Lincoln. Winning titles were Elkhorn South, Omaha Skutt, Wahoo, Lutheran High Northeast, Pleasanton and Diller Odell.

Hastings High and Adams Central have advanced to the state high school football semifinals. The Tigers beat Northwest 45-42 on Friday while the Patriots took care of Ashland Greenwood 35-6. Hastings High will play Elkhorn High in the semifinals on Friday. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. Its the first time Hastings has played in the semifinals since 2000. In the other game Plattsmouth will play at Aurora. Adams Central will be making their second straight appearance in the semifinals on Friday when they play host to Kearney Catholic. Kickoff will at 7:00pm. In the other game, St. Paul is at Pierce. In Class A, Kearney will be at Elkhorn South and Millard South is at Omaha Westside. In Class C-2, Yutan is at Archbishop Bergen and Oakland Craig is at Ord. In Class D-1, Dundy County Stratton is at Tri County and Burwell is at Cross County. In Class D-2, Falls City Sacred Heart is at Sandhills Thedford and Central Valley is at Bruning Davenport Shickley. In the six man semifinals, Arthur County will play host to Sterling and McCool Junction is at Cody Kilgore.

The Tri-City Storm opened the season with a 5-1 road win over Sioux City on Saturday. The Storm will play at Omaha on Friday.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, New Orleans routed Tampa Bay 38-3. Drew Brees completed 26 of 32 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns for the Saints. Tom Brady completed 22 of 38 passes for 209 yards with three interceptions for the Bucaneers. Tonight, it’s New England at the New York Jets.

NASCAR> Chase Elliot won the 2020 NASCAR Championship yesterday with a victory in Phoenix. Brad Keselowski was second followed by Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson.