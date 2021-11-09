Local Sports 11-9-2021

Nebraska has dropped two spots to number eleven in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 17-6 on the season. Louisville is ranked number one followed by Texas, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and BYU. Rounding out the top ten are Baylor, Kentucky, Minnesota, Purdue and Ohio State. Penn State is number 15. Illinois is number 25. Creighton is in at number 23 this week.

Nebraska-Kearney is up three spots to number 12 in the Division II Poll. The Lopers are 22-5. Metro State is ranked number one. Wayne State is 15th.

Three teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference are ranked in the latest NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 poll. Morningside is 2nd, Northwestern is 4th and Dordt is tied for 25th.

Scott Frost will be back as the head football coach at Nebraska next season. Frost is 15-27 in four seasons with the Huskers. He agreed to a restructured contract, which will reduce his salary from $5 million to $4 million dollars next season. Additionally, his buyout will drop from 15 million to 7.5 million. Four assistant coaches have been fired effective immediately. They include offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubik, offensive line/run game coordinator Greg Austin, running backs coach Ryan Held and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco. The only offensive staffer returning for the final two games of the season is tight ends coach Sean Beckton.

The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Wisconsin on November 20th will kickoff at 2:30pm. Nebraska’s game with Iowa on November 26th is set for 12:30pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will tip off their season tonight against Western Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers finished 7-20 last year, 3-16 in the conference. Western Illinois was 7-15, 5-9 in the Summit League. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska women will also begin their season today with a game against Maine. Tip-off will be at noon.

The Hastings College basketball teams will also be in action tonight. The men will play at Nebraska-Omaha while the women are at Ottawa of Kansas. The women’s soccer team will play at Briar Cliff in the semifinals of the GPAC Tournament. Game time will be at 2:00pm in Sioux City.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Chris Boswell hit a 40 yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining as Pittsburgh got by Chicago 29-27. Ben Roethlisberger completed 21 of 30 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns for the Steelers.