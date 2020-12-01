Local Sports 12-1-2020

Creighton is ranked number nine in the latest AP College Basketball Poll. The Jays opened the season on Sunday with a 69-58 win over North Dakota State. They’ll host Nebraska-Omaha tonight. Gonzaga is ranked number one followed by Baylor, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. Rounding out the top ten are Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Creighton and Houston. Ohio State is 23rd and Rutgers is 24th.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play South Dakota tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 2-1 on the season. The Coyotes are 0-2 after losses to Colorado and Drake last week. South Dakota was picked fifth in the Summit League Preseason Polls. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:00pm on 1230AM KHAS.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has confirmed that freshman wide receiver Marcus Fleming has left the Nebraska football program. Fleming had five catches for 75 yards in Nebraska’s 21-13 loss to Northwestern earlier this season. Fleming is the fifth member of Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class to leave the program since May 29th. All five departures are from the state of Florida with four of them coming from the Miami area. He is the third player to leave the program in the past three days. Defensive back Ronald Delancy has entered the transfer portal. Defensive back Ladarius Webb has decommitted from the Huskers.

In the Great Plains Athletic Conference last night, the Concordia men beat Doane 83-66. The Bulldogs are now 7-1. The Tigers fall to 3-5. Concordia will play at Hastings tomorrow night. The women’s game is at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Seattle got by Philadelphia 23-17. Russell Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. D.K. Metcalf caught ten passes for 177 yards. The Seahawks are now 8-3. The Eagles fall to 3-7-1.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore has led the Ravens-Steelers game to be postponed until Wednesday. The game will kickoff at 2:40pm because NBC wanted to honor its commitment to broadcast the 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday night. With the latest postponement, the Steelers Week 13 game on Sunday against Washington has been moved to Monday night. The Ravens Week 13 game against Dallas will now be played on Tuesday.

The San Francisco 49ers will play their next two home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona after Santa Clara County announced new COVID 19 restrictions that prevent contact sports in the county for at least the next three weeks.

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby have been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. Both suspensions will start with the final five games of this season and end with the first game of the 2021 season. Fuller has 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Roby has 37 tackles with one interception and one fumble recovery.