Local Sports 12-1-2021

Michigan’s first victory over rival Ohio State in 10 years has given the Wolverines a clear path to their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. After upsetting the Buckeyes 42-27 on Saturday, the Wolverines are number two in the College Football Playoff rankings released last night. Unbeaten Georgia remains number one for the fifth straight week, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State. The final rankings will be released on Sunday.

Nebraska freshman running back Marvin Scott III has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Scott played in four games this season with 17 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Scott joins fellow running back Sevion Morrison, who entered the portal before the Wisconsin game this season.

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor Britt and linebacker JoJo Domann led seven Husker Blackshirts who received All Big Ten accolades yesterday. Taylor-Britt earned second team honors from the coaches and the media. Domann earned second team status by the coaches and third team by the media. Five other Huskers received honorable mention, including nose tackle Damion Daniels, safety Marquel Dismuke, linebacker Luke Reimer, defensive lineman Ben Stille and safety Deontai Williams.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team hits the road for the first time this season tonight for a matchup against North Carolina State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Huskers are 5-2 on the season and will be looking for their fifth straight win. The Wolfpack are 5-1 with their only blemish being a 74-68 loss to Oklahoma State. Tip-off will be at 6:15pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Wake Forest tonight in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Both teams are 7-0 on the season. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1 FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Creighton men’s basketball team scored 44 points in the paint to beat North Dakota State 80-55 last night in Omaha. The Jays are now 7-1 on the season and will host 19th ranked Iowa State on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm at the CHI Health Center.

UPSET> Dukes stay atop the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll is going to be short lived. The Blue Devils were beaten by Ohio State 71-66 last night.