Local Sports 12-10-2020

The Big Ten officially changed its policy that teams must play six games to be eligible for the conference championship game, meaning number four Ohio State will face Northwestern on December 19th. The Buckeyes place in the postseason became a question on Tuesday, when Michigan canceled the team’s regular season rivalry game because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program. It was the third canceled game for Ohio State this season, after others against Illinois and Maryland were called off, that left the Buckeyes with just five games overall.

Indiana and Purdue have mutually agreed to cancel their football game Saturday in Bloomington because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at both schools.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Georgia Tech 75-64 last night in the ACC/BIG 10 Challenge. Kobe Webster hit six three pointers and finished with 20 points for the Huskers. Delano Banton added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Teddy Allen chipped in with 10 points. Nebraska is now 3-2 on the season and will play at Creighton tomorrow night. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will face Illinois tonight in their Big Ten Conference opener at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 2-0 on the season after wins over Oral Roberts and Idaho State. The Fighting Illini are 2-1. They beat Omaha 53-50 on Sunday in Champaign. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Doane University 95-72 last night in Crete. The Tigers hit 59 percent of their field goals in the game, including 10 of 24 three pointers. Doane also out-rebounded Hastings 35-25. Mason Hiemstra led the Broncos with 18 points. Jaxon Harre scored a career-high 25 points for the Tigers. Hastings is now 3-7 on the season, 0-6 in the conference. They’ll play at Dordt on Saturday.

In the women’s game, Carley Leners and Kaitlyn Schmit hit two free throws in the final :18 seconds as Hastings College held off Doane 80-76. Leners finished with 15 points. Schmit had eight. Ali Smith led the Broncos with a career high 18 points. Doane finished the game shooting 47 percent compared to just 35 percent for Hastings. The Tigers were plagued by 26 turnovers. The Broncos had just 14. Hastings is now 3-4 on the season, 3-3 in the conference. They’ll also play at Dordt on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will play at Newman University in Wichita tonight. The Loper women are 2-0 on the season. The men are 1-2. Game times will be at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

McCook football coach Jeff Gross is calling it quits. Gross guided the Bison to five state title games and championships. The Bison advanced to the state semifinals 11 times in his 23 years as head coach. Gross has a career record of 208-53.

LSU> LSU will forego participating in a bowl game this season, adding to the list of self-imposed sanctions stemming from the NCAA’s investigation into improper booster payments to its football players. LSU has already self imposed a loss of eight scholarships over two years, a reduction of recruiting visits and a ban of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior from its football facilities for two years. LSU’s football program is charged with a Level III violation involving Beckham, a former Tigers star, who gave two thousand dollars in cash to four Tiger football players on the field after the teams 42-25 victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 13th.

NFL> Week number 14 of the NFL season gets underway tonight as the New England Patriots play at the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots are 6-6 on the season. The Rams are 8-4. Kickoff will be at 7:20pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460&1550AM and 92.1FM in Kearney.