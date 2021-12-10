Local Sports 12-10-2021

The 10th seeded Nebraska volleyball team advanced to its 10th straight NCAA Regional Final with a three game sweep of Illinois last night. The Huskers won the match 25-12, 25-21, 25-17. Kayla Caffey and Madi Kubik had 11 kills apiece for the Huskers. With the win, Nebraska is now 24-7 on the season and will advance to face 2nd seeded Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns won a five set thriller over Washington yesterday, winning the final game 15-9. First serve will be at 9:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 8:30pm. Illinois ended the season 22-12, including three losses to the Big Red.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will battle 18th ranked Auburn tomorrow in Atlanta. The Huskers are 5-5 on the season after Tuesday’s disappointing 102-67 loss to Michigan. The Tigers are 7-1 with their only loss coming to UConn. Tip-off will be at 10:30am. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 9:30am.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns home for the first time in three weeks to take on Indiana State tomorrow in a non-conference game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 9-0 on the season. That’s the best start since the Huskers went 30-0 in 2009-2010 on its way to a Big 12 championship and a number seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Sycamores are 3-5. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550am/92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45pm.

The Hastings College basketball teams will host Concordia tomorrow at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Bronco men are 6-6 on the season. The women are 7-5. The women’s game will be at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on KHAS Radio 1230am and 104.1FM .

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will play at Fort Hays State tomorrow. The women’s game is at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm.

In high school basketball tonight, the St. Cecilia boys and girls will play at Doniphan/Trumbull. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. The Adams Central boys and girls will host Gothenburg. Also on the air tonight, Kenesaw plays at Shelton on Power 99. Loomis is at Amherst on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460am and 92.1FM . Kearney is at Lincoln East on News Channel Nebraska.

In boy’s basketball last night, Blue Hill beat Alma 73-23, Centennial got by Sandy Creek in overtime 39-36, Franklin edged Harvard 52-51, Red Cloud beat Linn, Kansas 40-32, Shelton rolled past Wilcox-Hildreth 77-28 and Wood River beat St. Paul 59-45.

In girl’s basketball, Blue Hill beat Alma 49-43, Centennial got by Sandy Creek 38-33, Franklin beat Harvard 45-12, Linn, Kansas knocked off Red Cloud 46-31, Shelton blew by Wilcox-Hildreth 46-20 and St. Paul beat Wood River 59-31. Also in girl’s basketball last night, Gretna beat Omaha Bryan 63-2.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Minnesota jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead, but then had to hang on to beat Pittsburgh 36-28 last night. Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings, but the Minnesota defense had to come up with a stop on the game’s final play in the end zone to preserve the win.

AWARDS> Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has won the Maxwell Award, in what could be a prelude to Saturday’s Heisman Trophy presentation. Young also won the Davey O’Brien Award. He threw for 43-hundred 22 yards and 43 touchdowns this year. Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis has won the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, Cincinnati defensive back Coby Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III won the Doak Walker Award, Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison claimed the Biletnikoff Award, Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa won the Rimington Trophy,San Diego State punter Matt Arazia won the Ray Guy Award and Jake Moody of Michigan won the Lou Groza Award. Luke Fickell of Cincinnati was named the Coach of the Year.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> There was a major upset in men’s college basketball last night, Ron Harper Junior hit a buzzer beater from just inside half court to give Rutgers a 70-68 win over number one ranked Purdue. The Boilermakers were playing their first game ever as the nations number one ranked team. Rutgers beat a top ranked team for the first time in school history.