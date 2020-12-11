Local Sports 12-11-2020

The Nebraska football team will play Minnesota tomorrow at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers are 2-4 on the season. The Golden Gophers are 2-3, but have not played since beating Purdue 34-31 on November 20th. Minnesota has one of the Big Ten’s most explosive and balanced offenses, averaging better than 400 yards per game. Running Back Mohamed Ibrahim is among the nation’s leading rushers, averaging 163.4 yards per game, while scoring 13 rushing touchdowns. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

Six standout players and a longtime assistant coach are part of the 2020 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class. The group includes five former Husker players and a Division II All American. The 1970 team is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Nebraska’s first national championship. Inductees from the 1970 team are quarterback Van Brownson, fullback and team captain Dan Schneiss, offensive tackle Wally Winter, defensive end Ray Phillips, I-back Doug DuBose and eleven year Husker assistant coach Carl Selmer. The final member of the 2020 Class is Chris Bober, a standout offensive lineman and Division II All American for the UNO Mavericks in the late 1990’s.

Sam Haiby erupted for a career high 33 points while Isabelle Bourne added a career high 21 as Nebraska beat Illinois 78-72 in the Big Ten Conference opener last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Haiby scored 21 of her game high 33 points in the second half, including ten points in the final 5:41 to lead Nebraska to the victory. The Huskers are now 3-0 on the season and will play at Creighton on Monday. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at Creighton tonight. The Huskers are 3-2 on the season after Wednesday’s 75-64 loss to Georgia Tech. The Bluejays are 3-1 after their 73-72 loss to Kansas on Tuesday. Nebraska and Creighton are meeting for the 54th time in the all time series, with Creighton holding a 27-26 advantage. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Dordt tomorrow. The Bronco women are 3-4 on the season after Wednesday’s 80-76 win over Doane. The men are 3-7 after losing to the Tigers 95-72. The women’s game will be at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

Haley Simental scored a team high 18 points as the Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Newman University 53-47 last night in Wichita. The Lopers outscored the Jets 17-9 in the third quarter. UNK is now 3-0. In the men’s game, Newman scored six points in the final :46 seconds to beat the Lopers 64-61. Jake Walker had 18 points for UNK. The Lopers are now 1-3. Both teams will play at Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

Minden golfer Kendall Colby has committed to play next year at Nebraska-Kearney. Colby placed third in the Class C girls state tournament in 2020. Over her first three prep years she played on the Franklin boys’ team. She qualified for the Class D State Tournament as a freshman and sophomore finishing 35th and 63rd. The 2020 boys state event was canceled because of the pandemic.

H.S. BB> In high school basketball tonight, Doniphan/Trumbull is at St. Cecilia on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning at 5:45pm. Adams Central plays host to Gering. Alliance is at Hastings High. On Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com tonight, its Elm Creek at SEM. On ESPN Tri-Cities 1460 and 92.1 in Kearney and platteriverpreps.com, Ord plays at Kearney Catholic.

In boys high school basketball last night, Franklin got by Harvard 38-36, Shelton beat Wilcox Hildreth 54-27, St. Paul blew out Wood River 61-29, Centennial beat Sandy Creek 50-19 and Superior defeated Blue Hill 54-45.

In girls basketball, Centennial defeated Sandy Creek 53-17, Franklin got by Harvard 32-27, Shelton beat Wilcox Hildreth 34-26 and Superior knocked off Blue Hill 41-23.

NFL> In the NFL last night, the Los Angeles Rams beat New England 24-3. Jared Goff completed 16 of 25 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards on 29 carries. The Rams are now 9-4. The Patriots fall to 6-7.