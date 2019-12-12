Local Sports 12-12-2019

Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is scheduled to have his case resume in California today on two charges stemming from Washington’s alleged sharing of a sex video. Since Washington was charged in February, his date for a preliminary hearing has been pushed back four times. Washington has not been a part of the football team since October 20th, when head coach Scott Frost removed him from all team activities.

Two former Nebraska football players made brief court appearances yesterday in connection with an alleged sexual assault even as reports surfaced of two other women coming forward with separate sexual assault allegations against them. Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt were arrested on Tuesday. The two have been suspended from the university for 2 ½ years but have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Major League Baseball will hold their 2020 draft in Omaha, just ahead of the College World Series. The three day draft will begin on Wednesday June 10th at the Holland Center. The College World Series will begin on Saturday June 13th. Major League Baseball had previously conducted its 40 round draft inside a TV studio in New Jersey.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will play Gannon of Pennsylvania today in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II National Tournament in Denver. The Lopers are 36-0, but are just 3-5 all time in the Elite Eight. Gannon is 30-6. First serve will be at 3:30pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team will play host to Central Christian tonight at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers are 8-1 on the season. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team has moved up two spots to number four in the latest NAIA Division II Women’s College Basketball Poll. The Broncos are off to their second best start in the schools history with a 12-0 record. Concordia is ranked number one, Dordt is 6th, Morningside is 7th, Northwestern is 12th and Dakota Wesleyan is 14th. Hastings will play Dordt on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena.

Morningside is on top of the men’s poll. The Mustangs are 10-0 on the season. Dakota Wesleyan is 7th, Northwestern is 19th and Mount Marty is number 23.

The Hastings College soccer teams finished among the nations elite in the final national polls. The men were second after finishing as runner up in the national tournament. The women were 20th.

NFL> There’s NFL football tonight as the New York Jets play at Baltimore. The Jets are 5-8 on the season. The Ravens are 11-1. Kickoff will be at 7:20pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

BASKETBALL> In top 25 college basketball last night, Illinois upset 5th ranked Michigan 71-62 and 15th ranked Arizona routed Nebraska-Omaha 99-49.