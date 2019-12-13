Local Sports 12-13-2019

The Nebraska volleyball team will play Hawaii today in the Regional Semifinals in Madison, Wisconsin. The Huskers are 27-4 on the season after picking up wins over Ball State and Missouri last weekend. Hawaii is 26-3 after beating Northern Colorado and San Diego in the first two rounds. First serve will be at 3:30pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 3:00pm. The winner will play either Wisconsin or Texas A & M in the Regional Finals on Saturday.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the Big Ten Conference season tonight at Indiana. The Huskers are 4-5 on the season after last week’s 95-76 loss to Creighton. The Hoosiers are 9-1 and have one of the top offenses in the league. Indiana averages 80.3 points per game and hit 34 percent of their three point tries. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:04pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play host to Oral Roberts tomorrow. The Huskers are 8-1 on the season. The Golden Eagles are 4-6 with early season wins over Wichita State, Sam Houston State, Texas State and Central Christian. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45pm.

Two of the top teams in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Poll will battle tomorrow at Lynn Farrell Arena. Fourth ranked Hastings College is 12-0 on the season and off to the second best start in the schools history. Sixth ranked Dordt is 13-1 with their only loss coming to Morningside on November 16th. The Defenders have an explosive offense that is averaging 89 points per game. Their defense is giving up only 64 points per game. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team beat Gannon University of Pennsylvania yesterday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II National Tournament. The scores were 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15. Julianne Jackson led the Lopers with 13 kills. Mary Katherine Wolfe had 12. Anna Squiers had 10 kills and five blocks. UNK is now 37-0 and will play Rockhurst at 6:00pm tonight in the semifinals in Denver.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team hit a school record 18 three pointers and grabbed 65 rebounds to defeat Central Christian of Kansas 106-43 last night at the Health and Sports Center. UNK is now 9-1 and will play Manhattan Christian College on Saturday afternoon.

It’ll be another busy night for high school basketball tonight. The Adams Central boys and girls will play host to Centura. The Hastings High boys and girls will play at Gering and the St. Cecilia boys and girls are at Doniphan/Trumbull. We’ll have the St. Cecilia games on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

In boys high school basketball last night, Blue Hill got by Superior 58-53, Centennial beat Sandy Creek 45-29, Harvard knocked off Franklin 54-27, Shelton blew out Wilcox Hildreth 76-28 and St. Paul beat Wood River 45-30.

In girls high school basketbal Centennial blasted Sandy Creek 48-17, Franklin defeated Harvard 35-28, Shelton beat Wilcox Hildreth 32-21, St. Paul hammered Wood River 59-24 and Superior ran past Blue Hill 49-19.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes to lead Baltimore to a 42-21 win over the New York Jets. With the win, the Ravens lock up the AFC North Division Championship for the second straight year.