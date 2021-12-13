Local Sports 12-13-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team will play Pittsburgh on Thursday in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers won the Austin Regional on Saturday with a win over Texas, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21. Ally Batenhorst had 15 kills for the Huskers. Lindsay Krause had 13. Tenth seeded Nebraska is the lowest seeded team to advance to the NCAA Semfinals since 2014. Thursday’s match with Pittsburgh will begin at 8:30pm. In the other game at 6:00pm, it’ll be Louisville against Wisconsin.

Alexis Markowski scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 78-50 win over Indiana State on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Jazz Shelly also had 17 points while adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Nebraska is now 10-0 for just the second time in school history and will host Drake on Sunday. Tip-off will be at noon.

Auburn used a 13-0 run in the first half and a 14-0 spurt in the second half to beat the Nebraska men’s basketball team 99-68 on Saturday in Atlanta. It’s the second straight 30-point loss for the Huskers after Nebraska lost to Michigan 102-67 last Tuesday. Nebraska was playing without three regular players in its rotation due to injury or illness. CJ Wilcher had a career high 17 points for the Huskers. It’s the fourth consecutive loss for the Huskers. They’ll host Kansas State on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm.

Nebraska head men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced last night that freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach will most likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury in the second half of the game against Michigan. Breidenbach had played in each of Nebraska’s first ten games, averaging 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost their fourth straight game on Saturday falling to Concordia 81-66. Karson Gansebom led the way with 26 points. The Broncos are now 6-7 on the season, 1-5 in the conference and will play two games in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

The Concordia women’s basketball team hit 12 three pointers, including nine in the first half to beat Hastings 91-69. Riley Clavel had 15 points for the Broncos. Miriam Miller had 14. Hastings is now 7-6 on the season, 3-4 in the conference and will not play again until January 1st against Briar Cliff.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team erased a 12-point third quarter deficit to stun number one rank Fort Hays State 61-56 on Saturday. Shiloh McCool had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Lopers. UNK is now 8-1, 3-0 in the MIAA. They’ll play Newman University and Central Oklahoma this weekend.

The UNK men lost to Fort Hays State 64-46. David Simental had 15 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 3-5, 0-3 in the conference. They’ll play Sterling College on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm at the Health and Sports Center.

The Tri-City Storm went 1-1 over the weekend. The Storm lost to Omaha 2-1 on Friday and beat Sioux Falls 3-2 on Saturday. The Storm will play at Sioux Falls on Sunday.

In high school basketball over the weekend, the Hastings High boys beat Alliance 50-47. The Tigers are now 1-2. Adams Central beat Gothenburg 52-43 but lost to O’Neil 55-36. The Patriots are now 1-3. St. Cecilia lost to Doniphan-Trumbull 54-39, but beat Blue Hill 41-33. The Hawks are now 3-1.

In girls basketball, Adams Central beat Gothenburg 77-31 and O’Neill 56-29. The Patriots are now 4-0. St. Cecilia is also 4-0 after beating Doniphan/Trumbull 59-21 and Blue Hill 45-23. Hastings High had the weekend off. The Tigers are 2-0.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Green Bay beat Chicago 45-30. Aaron Rodgers completed 29 of 37 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Earlier in the day, Kansas City rocked Las Vegas 48-9 and Denver knocked off Detroit 38-10. Tonight, its the Los Angeles rams at Arizona. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.