Local Sports 12-14-2020

Alabama is still ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide are 10-0 on the season after Saturday’s 52-3 win over Arkansas. Notre Dame is second followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A & M. Rounding out the top ten are Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia. Northwestern is 15th and Iowa is 18th.

Nebraska is now 2-4 on the season after Saturday’s 24-17 loss to Minnesota. The Gophers won despite missing 33 players because of injuries or COVID-19 issues. The Huskers managed only 308 yards of total offense in the game, including 197 on the ground. Adrian Martinez rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown while going 16 of 27 passing with another score. Minnesota had 393 yards of total offense, including 212 rushing and 181 passing.

Nebraska will play at Rutgers during Champions Week in the Big Ten Conference this Friday. Kickoff will be at 3:00pm. The matchup is Nebraska’s first with the Scarlett Knights since 2017 and just the fifth all time meeting between the two schools. Nebraska holds a 4-0 edge in the series, including a win at Rutgers in 2015. Originally the idea was to pit the number two team from the East with the number two team from the West, and so on. Instead the league is going with the most interesting possible matchups. In the other games, Purdue will play at Indiana on Friday. The Saturday games will be Ohio State against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Minnesota at Wisconsin, Illinois at Penn State, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Creighton tonight. The Huskers are 3-0 on the season after wins over Illinois, Idaho State and Oral Roberts. The Jays are 1-3. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:45pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will be off until next Monday when they host Wisconsin in the Big Ten Conference opener. The Huskers are 3-3 on the season after Friday’s 98-74 loss to Creighton.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Dordt 106-72 on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa. The Broncos trailed just 44-41 at halftime, but the Defenders put the game away by going on an 18-0 run in the second half. Dordt outscored Hastings after intermission 62-31. Karson Gansebom and Ben Juhl had 14 points apiece for the Broncos. Hastings is now 3-8 on the season, 0-7 in the conference. The women’s game was postponed after the Broncos couldn’t get out of town because of icy road conditions. They’ll play that game today beginning at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat Central Oklahoma 63-43 on Saturday. The Lopers held the Bronchos to just 23 percent shooting in the game. Haley Simental had ten points for the Lopers. UNK is now 4-0. The men lost to Central Oklahoma 72-65. Austin Luger had 18 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 1-4. Both teams will host Rogers State on Friday.

The Tri City Storm beat the Omaha Lancers 4-1 on Friday at the Viaero Center. The Storm will play at Des Moines on Tuesday.

NFL> The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers now have the number one seeds as the NFL season moves into its final stretch. The Chiefs took over the top spot in the AFC after beating Miami 33-27 yesterday, while Buffalo took care of Pittsburgh 26-15 last night. The Packers now lead the NFC after beating Detroit 31-24 yesterday, while the Saints were losing to Philadelphia 24-21.

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after the Raiders lost to Indianapolis 44-27 yesterday. The team announced the move after Guenthers defense gave up 456 yards to the Colts. Las Vegas named first year defensive line coach Rod Marinelli as the interim defensive coordinator to finish the season.

MLB> The Cleveland Indians plan to drop the nickname they have used for more than a century, becoming the latest professional sports franchise to shed its Native American imagery amid accusations that its use is racist. Cleveland has not settled on a new nickname, and its unclear whether the team will be dropping the nickname immediately or will transition to a new moniker following the 2021 season.