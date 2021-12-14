Local Sports 12-14-2021

Baylor is the fourth different team in the last four weeks to be ranked number one in the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Bears are 9-0 on the season. Duke is second followed by Purdue, UCLA and Gonzaga. Rounding out the top ten are Alabama, Kansas, Arizona, Villanova and Southern Cal. Michigan State is 12th and Ohio State is 15th.

Despite being 10-0, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is not among the top 25 teams in the AP Women’s College Basketball Poll. The Huskers received 27 points this week, good enough for 30th place. South Carolina is ranked number one followed by North Carolina State, Stanford, Arizona and Baylor.

Nebraska senior nickel back JoJo Domann has been named a second team All-American by the Associated Press. Domann played in ten games for the Huskers this year and had 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. He becomes the first Husker to earn All America recognition from a major selector since Ameer Abdullah, Randy Gregory and De”Mornay Pierson-EL all earned second team accolades following the 2014 season.

The Nebraska football program has landed a transfer kicker from Furman. Timmy Bleekrode has kicked the last three years for Furman and has hit 15 of 18 field goals with a long of 51 yards. As a punter, he kicked 52 times for an average of 42.1 yards per punt.

The Nebraska football team has handed out their annual awards. Tight end Austin Allen picked up the Guy Chamberlain Trophy and Offensive MVP honors. Nickel back JoJo Domann won the Tom Novak Award and Defensive MVP accolades. Defensive lineman Ben Stille won the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award, receiver Levi Falck was presented the Cornhusker Award and tight end Travis Vokolek and center Cam Jurgens will split the prestigious Boyd Epley Nebraska Lifter of the Year Award.

The UNK men’s basketball team will host Sterling College tonight at the Health and Sports Center. The game replaces the Colorado School of Mines home game on November 20th that was cancelled because of COVID concerns. The Lopers are 3-5. The Warriors are 2-13 and lost to Friends University last night 76-73. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

In high school basketball tonight, Adams Central will host St. Paul. The girls game is at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. In other action, St. Cecilia will play at Ord. On Power 99 tonight, it’s Ravenna at Kearney Catholic.

NFL> In the NFL last night, the Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona 30-23. The Rams were down four starters, who were on the reserve/COVID 19 list. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

ON THE MOVE> Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is transferring to South Carolina. Tight end Austin Stogner will join him. Ratter threw 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this year before being benched in favor of Caleb Williams.