Local Sports 12-15-2020

Gonzaga is ranked number one in the latest AP College Basketball Poll. The Zags are 3-0 on the season. Baylor is second followed by Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas. Rounding out the top ten are Houston, Villanova, West Virginia, Creighton and Tennessee. Wisconsin is 12th, Illinois is 13th, Rutgers is 19th, Ohio State is 20th and Michigan is number 25.

Stanford is ranked number one in the women’s poll. Louisville is second followed by UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina.

The Creighton men lost to Marquette 89-84 last night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Marquette hit 7 of 9 three pointers in the second half and shot 55 percent from the field to erase a 12 point first half deficit. Mitch Ballock scored a season high 26 points for the Jays. Creighton is now 4-2 on the season and will play at St. Johns on on Thursday.

The Creighton women beat Nebraska 78-62 last night. The Jays knocked down 10 first half three pointers and the Huskers were never able to recover. Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Kate Cain added 15 points and five rebounds. Nebraska is now 3-1 on the season and will play at Indiana on Sunday.

Senior offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes has declared for the NFL Draft and will miss Nebraska’s regular season finale on Friday at Rutgers. Jaimes has started a school record 40 consecutive games for the Huskers as an offensive lineman. He is a two time Honorable Mention All Big Ten selection.

The Nebraska men’s basketball Big Ten opener against Wisconsin has been moved from Monday night to Tuesday night next week in Madison. The game will tip off at 6:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Dordt 74-67 yesterday in Sioux Center. The Broncos led 46-34 at halftime, but got outscored 40-21 in the second half, including 14-2 in the third quarter. Ali Smith finished with a career high 26 points for the Broncos. Kaitlyn Schmit added 16 points while Natalia Dick had 10. Hastings is now 3-5 on the season, 3-4 in the conference and will host Morningside on Sunday.

In high school basketball action tonight, the Adams Central boys and girls will play at St. Paul. Coverage begins at 5:45pm on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com. In other action, the St. Cecilia boys and girls will host Ord. Tonight on Power 99 and platteriverpreps.com, its Kearney Catholic at Ravenna.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Justin Tucker hit a 55 yard field goal with :02 seconds to play, then Baltimore scored a safety on the final play of the game to beat Cleveland 47-42 last night. LaMar Jackson completed 11 of 17 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed nine times for 124 yards and two scores. Baltimore is now 6-5. Cleveland falls to 9-4.

COLLEGE FB> Washington has pulled out of the PAC 12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues and will be replaced by Oregon. The Ducks will play USC for the conference title on Friday.