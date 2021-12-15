Local Sports 12-15-2021

Nebraska center Cam Jurgens will declare for the NFL draft. Jurgens started 31 career games over three seasons for the Huskers, earning third team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 from the conference coaches and honorable mention honors for the media. He anchored the offensive line that helped the Husker offense generate 447 yards per game.

The Nebraska volleyball team will battle Pittsburgh tomorrow night in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. The Huskers will be making their 16th overall appearance in the Final Four. They are 25-7 on the season. The Panthers are 30-3 and will be making their first appearance in the semifinals. First serve will be at 8:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 8:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team shot 67 percent in the second half to beat Sterling College 105-69 last night at the Health and Sports Center. The 105 points is the most scored by a UNK team since they scored 108 in a victory over Midland on December 18, 2016. Darrian Nebeker had 21 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 4-5 on the season and will host Newman University on Friday night and Central Oklahoma on Sunday.

The UNK women’s basketball team has moved up in the Division II rankings after Saturday’s upset win over Fort Hays State. The Lopers are 12th this week in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 25 and 7th in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America Top 25 Poll. UNK is 8-1 on the season, 3-0 in the MIAA. They’ll host Newman University and Central Oklahoma this weekend.

Nebraska-Kearney Director of Athletics Marc Bauer has announced that head football coach Josh Lynn has signed a contract extension that makes him the leader of the Loper program through the 2025 season. The new contract takes effect on January 1, 2022 and includes a salary increase with an incentive package for Lynn and his coaching staff. Lynn was named the head coach of the Lopers on January 4, 2017. UNK was 10-3 this season.

St. Paul beat the Adams Central boys basketball team 45-39 in overtime last night. The Patriots rallied from a nine point fourth quarter deficit to force the extra session. Adams Central went nearly 15 minutes without scoring. During that stretch they went 0-17 from the field. Paul Fago had 17 points for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 1-4 and will play at Fillmore Central on Friday.

In other action, St. Cecilia beat Ord 52-37. The Hawks are now 4-1. Central City beat Minden 53-39, Doniphan/Trumbull stopped Deshler 64-40, Gibbon got by Silver Lake 44-36, Kearney Catholic rolled past Ravenna 56-31, Red Cloud beat Wilcox-Hildreth 50-26, Sandy Creek knocked off Holdrege 55-47 and Sutton got by BDS in overtime 32-29,

In girls basketball, Adams Central beat St. Paul 37-23. The Patriots outscored the Wildcats 24-9 in the middle two quarters. Adams Central is now 5-0. St. Cecilia is also 5-0 after beating Ord 51-29. In other action, Giltner beat Nebraska Lutheran 43-40 in overtime, Holdrege rolled past Sandy Creek 36-19, Minden blasted Central City 54-19, Ravenna got by Kearney Catholic 34-33, Silver Lake beat Gibbon 34-28, Superior downed Blue Hill 37-29, Sutton beat BDS 53-29 and Wilcox Hildreth defeated Red Cloud 54-37. One other game, Blair beat Schuyler 72-4.

NBA> Stephen Curry is the new three-point king of the NBA. The Golden State Warriors guard became the all time leader in three pointers last night in a 105-96 win over the New York Knicks passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen by knocking down the 2,974th of his career.

FB> Florida State head football coach Mark Norvell has verbally agreed to a one year contract extension through the 2026 season. Norvell just finished his second season at Florida State, going 5-7.