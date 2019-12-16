Local Sports 12-16-2019

Cam Mack made Husker history yesterday as the Nebraska men’s basketball team beat Purdue 70-56 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mack recorded the first triple double in the school’s history with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Dachon Burke was the leading scorer for the Huskers with 18 points to go with a season high seven boards. Nebraska is now 6-4 on the season, 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference and will play host to North Dakota on Saturday.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Oral Roberts 77-67 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sam Haiby led the way with 20 points. Leigha Brown and Kate Cain each had 15 points. Nebraska is now 9-1 on the season and will host Manhattan on Sunday.

The Nebraska volleyball season has come to an end. The Huskers lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA Regional Final on Saturday, 18-25, 22-25, 19-25. Jazz Sweet had 11 kills for the Huskers. Nebraska ends the season 28-5.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Dordt 70-68 on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. Brendan Lipovsky tied his career high with 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting and also pulled down seven rebounds. Hastings is now 6-6 on the season, 1-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll play at Nebraska-Kearney tonight beginning at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is now 13-0 on the season after Saturday’s 88-69 win over Dordt. Shandra Farmer had 17 points and nine assists for the Broncos. Gabby Grasso had 17 points and five blocked shots. Allie Smith hit four three pointers and finished with a career high 16 points. Hastings will take part in the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this week. The Broncos will play 10th ranked St. Xavier of Illinois on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 9:30am.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team lost to Cal State San Bernardino in the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship game Saturday night in Denver. The scores were 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 20-25. The Lopers end the season 38-1 and finish runner up for the second time in the programs history.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team set three school records in a 127-39 win over Manhattan Christian College of Kansas on Saturday afternoon at the Health and Sports Center. UNK set records for shooting percentage and the most three pointers attempted and tied the record for largest margin of victory. The Lopers are now 10-1 and will play in Puerto Rico on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Tri City Storm dropped a pair of games to Chicago over the weekend 2-1 in a shooout and 3-1. The Storm will be off until December 27th when they host Sioux City.

In boys high school basketball over the weekend. Hastings High beat Gering and Alliance to improve to 5-0 on the season. Adams Central is also 5-0 after knocking off Centura and Winnebago. St. Cecilia is 2-2 after losing to Doniphan/Trumbull and beating Blue Hill.

In girls high school basketball, St. Cecilia is now 4-0 after picking up wins over Doniphan/Trumbull and Blue Hill. Adams Central is now 4-1 after beating Centura and losing to Winnebago. Hastings High is 2-2 after sweeping games with Gering and Alliance.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Buffalo held on to beat Pittsburgh 17-10. Tonight, you get Indianapolis at New Orleans beginning at 7:15pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.