Local Sports 12-16-2020

The top five teams in the College Football Playoff rankings remain the same this week. Alabama is number one followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A & M. Iowa State has moved up to sixth followed by Florida, Georgia, Cincinnati and Oklahoma. The CFP selection committee reveals its final rankings, including the four semifinal teams on Sunday.

Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller has announced his retirement from football after a spinal injury ended his season last month. The senior from Fishers, Indiana appeared in 40 games for the Huskers, starting his final 16. He made 27 tackles in four games this season. Miller suffered a spinal concussion on November 21st in a game against Illinois.

Three Nebraska offensive standouts have been honored by the Big Ten Conference. Senior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, senior offensive guard Matt Farniok and sophomore receiver Wan’Dale Robinson all earned honorable mention All Big Ten accolades. Jaimes and Farniok were honored by both the Big Ten Coaches and the Media panels, while Robinson was recognized by the conference coaches. The All Big Ten defense will be announced today with the special teams honors revealed on Thursday.

Due to the cancellation of the Purdue-Indiana football game on Friday evening, Nebraska’s game at Rutgers has been moved to 6:30pm on Friday. The game was originally scheduled for 3:00pm. That means pre-game coverage begins at 1:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska men’s basketball program has announced that the Huskers will play Doane University on Thursday night beginning at 6:00pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game replaces the December 6th game against Florida A & M, which was canceled because of Covid concerns in the A & M program. The game between Nebraska and Doane will be the first regular season meeting between the two programs in more than a century. Nebraska played Doane during the 1898-99 and 1899-1900 seasons. The two teams have met twice in exhibition play since then, including a 91-63 Husker win prior to last season and a 75-54 win in 2011. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

Nebraska-Kearney head men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has signed a contract extension that makes him the leader of the Loper program through November 2023. The new contract took effect on December 1st and includes a restructuring of the bonus incentives. Lofton has been part of Loper basketball for the past 25 years, serving as a graduate assistant, assistant coach, associate head coach, co-head coach and now head coach. He took over the program prior to the start of the 2015-2016 campaign and has 240 career wins.

The Tri-City Storm dropped a 4-2 decision to Des Moines last night. The Storm will play at Sioux City on Friday.

For the second time this season, Tri-City Storm goaltender Todd Scott has been named the USHL Goaltender of the Week. Scott recorded his 4th victory of the season in net in last week’s 4-1 home win over the Omaha Lancers.

Adams Central hit six three pointers and shot 44 percent from the field last night to beat St. Paul 46-33 in boys high school basketball. Cam Foster hit three threes and finished with 13 points. Adams Central is now 5-1. In other action, Hastings St. Cecilia beat Ord 32-28. The Hawks are now 4-1. In some other games, Central City beat Minden 69-55, Doniphan/Trumbull defeated Deshler 51-35, Giltner got by Nebraska Lutheran 40-37, Grand Island Central Catholic blew out Blue Hill 69-34, Kearney Catholic ran past Ravenna 64-28, Sandy Creek beat Holdrege 76-70, Wilcox Hildreth beat Red Cloud 53-35 and Sutton knocked off Bruning Davenport Shickley 44-37.

The Adams Central girls shot just 27 percent from the floor and hit only 2 of 17 three pointers in last night’s 42-33 loss to St. Paul. Olivia Popert scored 20 points for the Wildcats. Jessica Babcock had 11 for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 5-1 on the season. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Ord 51-28. The Hawkettes are now 4-1. In some other games, Deshler edged Doniphan/Trumbull 35-32, Dorchester beat Harvard 48-26, Giltner got by Nebraska Lutheran in overtime 39-33, Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Blue Hill 60-21, Holdrege defeated Sandy Creek 59-13, Kearney rolled past Norfolk 56-37, Minden beat Central City 64-31, Ravenna knocked off Kearney Catholic 47-32, Silver Lake blasted Gibbon 57-23, Sutton knocked off Bruning Davenport Shickley 52-35 and Wilcox Hildreth downed Red Cloud 50-35,

BIG TEN> The Michigan-Iowa football game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of COVID concerns within the Michigan program and for the first time in more than a century, Indiana and Purdue won’t play for the Old Oaken Bucket on Friday because of COVID concerns in both programs. The Boilermakers and Hoosiers have played in every season since 1920. The last time the in-state rivalry game wasn’t played was during the influenza pandemic in 1918 and 1919.