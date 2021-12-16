Local Sports 12-16-2021

Nebraska will battle Pittsburgh tonight in the semifinals of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The Huskers are 25-7 on the season. The Panthers are 30-3. Nebraska is 3-0 against Pittsburgh in the NCAA Tournament, winning games in 1984, 1986 and 1990. First serve will be at 8:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 8:00pm. In the other game at 6:00pm, Wisconsin will play Louisville. The two winners will play on Saturday for the national championship.

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost signed 13 players on National Signing Day. The group includes five offensive players, 7 defensive players and one athlete. The offensive group is led by quarterback Richard Torres of San Antonio, Texas and running back Emmett Johnson of Minneapolis. The 2021 class will also include five other players who will walk-on.

Four teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference are ranked in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Poll. Morningside is 10th, Northwestern is 13th, Concordia is number 22 and Briar Cliff is 23rd. Campbellsville of Kentucky is ranked number one. Loyola of Louisiana is ranked number one in the men’s poll. Jamestown is 12th and Concordia is number 23.

Junior safety Darius Swanson and junior quarterback TJ Davis are CCA Division II All-Americans. Swanson led the team with 98 tackles. Davis had a hand in 40 touchdowns, with 21 passing, 18 rushing and one receiving. He ran for 11-hundred 51 yards and threw for 23-hundred 20 yards. The All-American squad is chosen by sports information directors from around the country.

The Nebraska School Activities Association has made their football district assignments for the next two years. Hastings High will compete in the B-5 district along with Gering, Lexington, Northwest and Scottsbluff. The Tigers will be ineligible for the playoffs because of enrollment. Adams Central will be in the C1-5 district along with Aurora, Central City, Fairbury and St. Paul. St. Cecilia will be in the C2-5 district along with Doniphan/Trumbull, Fillmore Central, Grand Island Central Catholic and Wood River. Sandy Creek, Sutton and Superior will play eight man football next year and will compete in the D1-8 district with Heartland and McCool Junction. Schedules will be released at a later date.

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong will call plays this year for Lincoln North Star. Armstrong has been hired as the new offensive coordinator for new Navigators coach James Thompson. Armstrong was a four year starter at Nebraska from 2013 until 2016. He later played indoor football in Grand Island and Sioux Falls.

In high school basketball tonight, Minden will play at Elm Creek. We’ll have the action on Power 99 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. Tomorrow night, Kearney Catholic plays at Hastings High, Sutton is at St. Cecilia and Adams Central is at Fillmore Central.

NFL> In the NFL tonight, Kansas City plays at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs currently have a one game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West. Kickoff will be at 7:25pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

Urban Meyer has been fired as the head football coach at Jacksonville after only 13 games. In Meyer’s only season with the Jags, the team went 2-11, but Meyer also had several off the field incidents that led to his dismissal. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. .