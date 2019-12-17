Local Sports 12-17-2019

Outside hitter Capri Davis is transferring to Texas after taking a medical leave from the Nebraska volleyball program in October. Davis missed five matches for the Huskers in the early part of the season with an abdominal muscle strain. She also missed the Rutgers match on October 2nd with an illness. She was granted a medical leave of absence on October 23rd. In nine matches this season, Davis averaged 1.4 kills per set. As a freshman in 2018, Davis played in 26 matches and recorded 79 kills.

Nebraska sophomore Sam Haiby earned her second spot on the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Honor Roll after her performance against Oral Roberts on Saturday. Haiby scored 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting. She also grabbed five rebounds and had a career high four steals. In ten games this season, Haiby is averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Nebraska is 9-1 on the season and off to their best start since the 2014-2015 season. The Huskers will play host to Manhattan on Sunday.

Nebraska-Kearney hit 52 percent of their field goals in the second half including five three pointers to beat the Hastings College men’s basketball team 78-72 last night at the Health and Sports Center. Morgan Soucie scored a career high 23 points for the Lopers. Brendan Lipovsky and Mason Hiemstra had 17 points apiece for the Broncos. Heimstra also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Broncos hit 50 percent of their field goals, including 6 of 17 from three point range. UNK is now 5-4 on the season and will play host to Wayne State on Wednesday night. Hastings is 6-6. The Broncos will now head for Hawaii to compete in the Hoop and Surf Classic in Honolulu. Their first game will be against Mid America Nazarene University on Thursday at 6:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the Cruzin Classic. The Broncos are 13-0 on the season and will play 10th ranked St. Xavier of Illinois on Wednesday. Tip-off will be at 9:30am. On Thursday, the Broncos will play SUNY Institute of Technology at 12:30pm.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL’s touchdown pass king last night as the Saints buried the Indianapolis Colts 34-7. Brees broke Peyton Manning’s record for career touchdown passes. But that was only half of the story. Brees set a single game record by completing 29 of his 30 passes.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the leagues PED and substance abuse policies. It’ll be the fifth time Gordon has been suspended by the league.

Kansas is ranked number one in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jayhawks are the fifth team to hold the number one ranking so far this season. The others are Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville. Kansas is 9-1 on the season. Gonzaga is second in this weeks poll, Louisville is third followed by Duke and Ohio State. Rounding out the top ten are Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia and Baylor.

In the top 25 last night, 14th ranked Texas Tech beat Southern Miss 71-65.

Stanford is on top of the women’s poll. UConn is second followed by Oregon, Oregon State and South Carolina.