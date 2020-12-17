Local Sports 12-17-2020

The Nebraska football team announced the addition of 31 players yesterday on the first day recruits were allowed to sign National Letters of Intent during the early signing period. The class includes 19 scholarship players and 12 walk-ons. Nebraska’s 19 scholarship players come to Lincoln from 10 states. For the second time in three years, the Huskers signed five in state prospects including Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. The walk-ons include Hastings High quarterback Jarrett Synek, who threw for 26-hundred 41 yards and 31 touchdowns this year, leading the Tigers to the Class B State semifinals.

Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt received second team All Big Ten honors yesterday by the Big Ten Coaches. Taylor-Britt was an honorable mention choice of the media. Taylor-Britt has recorded 26 tackles this season, including 21 solo stops. He has two tackles for loss and one interception. Six other others received honorable mention honors including defensive lineman Ben Stille, linebackers Will Honas and JoJo Domanm and safeties Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle. The defensive honorees join three offensive players that were recognized on Tuesday including offensive linemen Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Doane University tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It’ll be the first regular season meeting between the two schools since the 1899-1900 season. The two teams have meet twice for an exhibition game since then, including last year’s 91-63 Husker win prior to last season. The two head coaches have a tie. Doane coach Ian McKeithen was a basketball operations intern with the Minnesota Timberwolves when Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was the assistant general manager during the 2007-2008 season. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on KHAS Radio.

Dacey Sealey of Hastings High signed a Letter of Intent yesterday to play volleyball at Hastings College. Sealey finished her high school career with 689 kills and 118 blocks. The Broncos have also signed Whitney Bauer of Elm Creek to play basketball. She joins her sister Allie who is a sophomore with the Broncos this season. Whitney leads her team this year with 16 points and 3 steals per game.

The Tri-City Storm has announced several dates for rescheduled home games that were postponed earlier this year because of COVID concerns. The Storm will play Omaha on Sunday January 31st, Sioux City on Sunday March 7th and Waterloo on Thursday March 18th. The Storm’s next home game is set for New Years Eve against the Lincoln Stars. The puck will drop at 7:05pm.

NFL> NFL owners have delayed a decision on implementing a 17-game regular season for 2021. During a teleconference call Wednesday, owners opted to push back any move on the expanded season until early in 2021. The NFL and the players’ union agreed during collective bargaining talks earlier this year to add one regular-season game to the schedule, but not before next season.

In NFL football tonight, the Los Angeles Chargers play at Las Vegas. The Chargers are 4-9 on the season. The Raiders are 7-6. Kickoff will be at 7:20pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550.

NCAA> The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to grant a blanket waiver allowing all Division I transfers to play immediately this year. The waiver covers all Division I sports, and the most immediate impact will be felt in men’s college basketball, in which a number of notable players will be able to suit up immediately.