Local Sports 12-17-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team will vie for its sixth NCAA Championship on Saturday after the 10th seeded Huskers rallied to beat Pittsburgh 3-1 in the NCAA Semifinal last night in Columbus, Ohio. The Huskers won the match 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22. Madi Kubik had 13 kills for the Huskers. Kayla Caffey had 10. Nebraska will play Wisconsin in the national championship game. The Badgers took care of Louisville in the other semifinal game. First serve will be at 6:15pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team resumes one of its oldest rivalries on Sunday afternoon as the Huskers battle Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The two teams will be playing for the first time since 2011, but Kansas State leads the all-time series 127-93. The Huskers are 5-6 on the season. The Wildcats are 6-3. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 4:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will face Drake in the first game on Sunday. The Huskers are 10-0 on the season after last weeks 78-50 win over Indiana State. The Bulldogs are 7-2. Tip-off will be at noon. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM.

Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is transferring to Kansas State. Martinez was a three year captain at Nebraska, but went just 14-25 as the starter. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 28-hundred 63 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season. Kansas State loses senior starter Skylar Thompson after the January 4th Texas Bowl against LSU and is on track to go into spring with four scholarship quarterbacks, including Martinez.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team is in Fort Lauderdale for two games against the University of Fort Lauderdale. The Broncos will play at 1:00pm this afternoon with a second game scheduled for 1:00pm tomorrow afternoon. Hastings has lost four games in a row and are 6-7 on the season. The Broncos return home to face Graceland on December 30th before resuming conference play on January 1st against Briar Cliff

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will be in action this weekend. The Lopers will face Newman University tonight and Central Oklahoma tomorrow, Gametimes tonight are at 5:30pm and 7:30pm at the Health and Sports Center.

In high school basketball action tonight, Hastings St. Cecilia will host Sutton. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm this afternoon. Hastings High hosts Kearney Catholic on ESPN Tri-Cities begining at 5:15pm. Adams Central will play at Fillmore Central. Also on the air tonight, Overton is at Pleasanton on Power 99 and Kearney plays at Norfolk. You can watch that doubleheader on News Channel Nebraska.

In boys high school basketball last night, Arapahoe beat Wilcox-Hildreth 61-31, Hi-Line defeated Franklin 69-52, Minden beat Elm Creek 55-37 and Southern Valley got by Ravenna 46-44.

In girls basketball, Arapahoe beat Wilcox-Hildreth 37-32, Franklin defeated Hi-Line 49-31, Minden upended Elm Creek 46-35 and Ravenna stopped Southern Valley 49-39,

NFL> In the NFL last night, Patrick Mahomes threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on the first possession of overtime as Kansas City beat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28. Mahomes completed 31 of 47 passes for 410 yards and three touchdowns.