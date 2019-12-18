Local Sports 12-18-2019

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will play 10th ranked St. Xavier of Illinois today in the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Broncos are 13-0 on the season and off to their best start since the 2001-2002 team won 17 games in a row to start the season. In their last two games, the Broncos have beaten 12th ranked Northwestern by ten and number six Dordt by 19. Earlier this season, Hastings beat 7th ranked Morningside by seven. Hastings has done it with their defense. They’re giving up only 57 points per game and forcing 25 turnovers per game. Tip-off this morning will be at 9:30am.

Hastings College head women’s volleyball coach Alexandra Allard has announced the signing of Hastings St. Cecilia standout Makenna Asher. During her senior season, Asher compiled 233 kills while hitting .239 while also accumulating 685 assists. During her career, she finished with 660 kills, 212 service aces, 11-hundred 71 digs and 25-hundred 40 assists.

The Creighton men’s basketball team shot a season low 36.8 percent from the field and went more than nine minutes of the second half without making a field goal, but still found a way to beat Oklahoma 83-73 last night at the CHI Health Center. The Jays held the Sooners to just 33.3 percent shooting and shot 36 free throws in the game. Creighton is now 9-2 on the season. They’ll play at Arizona State on Saturday.

The Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball team scored the first 12 points of the game and went on to beat Ord 60-31 last night. Tori Thomas led the Hawkettes with 20 points. Bailey Kissinger had 11. St. Cecilia is now 5-0.

Elsehwre in girls basketball last night, Bruning Davenport Shickley got by Sutton 56-50 in overtime, Dorchester beat Harvard 35-26, Giltner got by Nebraska Lutheran 29-25, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Blue Hill 46-27, Kearney Catholic rolled past Ravenna 55-22, Minden edged Central City 58-53, Northwest got by Columbus 42-39, Silver Lake upended Gibbon 46-30 and Wilcox Hildreth ran past Red Cloud 54-17.

The St. Cecilia boy’s basketball team hit 16 of 20 free throws to beat Ord 36-30 last night. Both teams struggled from the field. The Hawks hit only 33 percent of their field goals. The Chanticleers connected on only 39 percent of their tries. Brayden Schropp led St. Cecilia with 11 points. The Hawks are now 3-2 on the season.

Elsewhere in boys basketball last night, Central City beat Minden 59-55, Columbus got by Northwest 78-68, Doniphan-Trumbull defeated Deshler 71-48, Dorchester defeated Harvard 45-36, Gibbon rolled past Silver Lake 53-28, Grand Island Central Catholic blew out Blue Hill 61-17, Kearney Catholic beat Ravenna 66-42, Sutton blasted Bruning Davenport Shickley 64-29 and Wilcox Hildreth defeated Red Cloud 56-26.

Holdrege High School has hired a new football coach. Jake McLain of Scottsbluff will take over the Dusters program. McClain has been one of the top assistants on the Bearcats staff for the past six years. In his first two years, he was the quarterbacks coach and helped with the secondary. For the past four seasons, McClain has served as the teams defensive coordinator. He takes over a team that finished 1-8 last season.

Longtime Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry has died at the age of 90. Fry coached the Hawkeyes for 20 years, winning 238 games and three Big Ten Championships.