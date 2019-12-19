Local Sports 12-19-2019

The Nebraska football team signed 22 players yesterday in the Class of 2020. The class is rated as the 18th best recruiting class in the nation by 247Sports. Nebraska signed seven players from Florida after being shutout of the Sunshine State in last year’s recruiting class. Of the seven, four are from the Miami area, and all had offers from Miami. In fact, three of them were, at one point or another committed to the Hurricanes. Nebraska also announced that 19 other players, including 16 from Nebraska, will join the program as walk on’s.

Longtime Nebraska basketball recruit Donovan Williams of Lincoln North Star has decommitted from the Huskers. Williams was originally recruited by former coach Tim Miles and has been committed to the Huskers since August of 2018. Williams led Lincoln North Star into the Class A semifinals last year, averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Williams has other offers from UMKC, Bradley, UNO and South Dakota.

Two Nebraska volleyball players have been named AVCA All Americans. Junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins was named to the second team and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun was named to the third team. Sophomore setter Nicklin Hames and freshman outside hitter Madi Kubik were honorable mention.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is now 14-0 on the season. The Broncos beat 10th ranked St. Xavier of Illinois 66-52 in the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale Florida yesterday. Gabby Grasso had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Broncos. Sophia Pankratz and Taylor Beacom had 12 points apiece. Kaitlyn Schmidt had 11. Hastings will play Suny Polytech Institute today. Tip-off will be at 12:30pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team is in Hawaii this week for the Hoop and Surf Classic. The Broncos will play Mid American Nazarene of Kansas tonight at 6:00pm. They’ll play Menlo College of California tomorrow at 4:00pm. Hastings is 6-6 on the season.

Hastings College volleyball coach Alexandra Allard has announced the signing of Taylor Harrington of Lawrence Nelson. The 5’4” Harrington had 968 kills in her four years at Lawrence Nelson. She also finished her high school career with 230 service aces and nearly 16-hundred assists.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team shot 59 percent from the floor in the second half last night to beat Wayne State 77-64. A.J. Jackson had 19 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 6-4 on the season and will be off until January 1st when they play Nebraska Christian at the Health and Sports Center.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team will play their first game in San Juan Puerto Rico today when they face the University of the Sacred Heart. The Lopers are 10-1 on the season. Tip-off will be at 4:30pm.