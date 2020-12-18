Local Sports 12-19-2020

The Nebraska football team will close the regular season with a game at Rutgers today. The Huskers are 2-5 on the season. The Scarlet Knights are 3-5. Rutgers features a balanced offensive attack that completes better than 63 percent of its passes. They average 27 points per game on offense and give up 32 points defensively. Kickoff will be at 6:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

Nebraska place-kicker Connor Culp has been named the Big Ten’s Kicker of the Year. Culp has connected on 13 of 15 field goals this season and is 16 for 16 on extra points. Culp joined the Husker program as a graduate transfer after spending his first four years at LSU, where he made 11 of 16 field goals.

Delano Banton recorded the second triple double in the school’s history last night as the Nebraska men’s basketball team rolled past Doane 110-64 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Banton scored 13 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists Nebraska’s 110 points ranks 12th in the record book for most points in a single game. It was the most points Nebraska has scored in a game since they scored 114 against Oregon in 1995. The final score also sets a Pinnacle Bank Arena record for most points in a game. Nebraska held Doane to 23 percent shooting in the first half and 29 percent for the game. Nebraska is now 4-3 on the season and will open Big Ten Conference play on Tuesday at Wisconsin. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Indiana on Sunday. The Huskers are 3-1 on the season after Monday’s 78-62 loss to Creighton. Tip-off will be at 3:00pm. We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 2:45pm.

The Hastings College basketball teams will host Morningside on Sunday. The Mustangs are one of the top teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The women are 8-2. The men are 10-2. The women’s game will be at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game begins at 1:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com. Hastings College is now allowing 50 percent capacity or about 1,150 fans to attend their games.

Right side hitter Lucy Skoch of Hastings College volleyball has been named to the All Conference First team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Skoch had 222 kills for the Broncos this season. Sydney Mullin and Amani Monroe were honorable mention.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will host Rogers State tonight. The women’s game is at 5:30pm with the men to follow at 7:30pm.

In boys high school basketball last night, Elm Creek got by Minden in overtime 71-64, Kearney beat Norfolk 87-70 and Wilcox Hildreth got by Arapahoe in overtime 49-47. In girls basketball, Elm Creek beat Minden 42-26 and Wilcox Hildreth defeated Arapahoe 42-31.

Tonight, Hastings St. Cecilia will play at Sutton on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com. Hastings High is at Kearney Catholic on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/92.1 and 1550 and platteriverpreps.com. Adams Central will host to Fillmore Central. On Power 99 platteriverpreps.com, its Pleasanton at Overton.

NFL> In the NFL last night, San Diego beat the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime 30-27. The Chargers are now 5-9. The Raiders fall to 7-7.

FB> The Sun Belt Conference football championship game between 19th ranked Louisiana and 12th ranked Coastal Carolina has been canceled because of positive COVID 19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Coastal Carolina has been one of the stories this season. They will finish the regular season 11-0, including a win over then-unbeaten BYU.

UCLA will not pursue the opportunity to play in a bowl game. The Bruins join a growing list of college football teams to make the decision not to extend the season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.