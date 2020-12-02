Local Sports 12-2-2020

The top seven teams in the College Football Playoff rankings remained unchanged this week as Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State continue to occupy the top four spots. The Buckeyes stayed at number four, despite canceling Saturday’s game at Illinois following an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program, which included coach Ryan Day testing positive. Despite having played only four games, Ohio State remains ahead of one-loss Texas A & M, which last week beat LSU at home, and one loss Florida, which beat Kentucky at home. The Buckeyes resumed team activities yesterday and expect to resume play this week at Michigan State. They likely must play this week and next week to qualify for the Big Ten Championship game.

Teddy Allen scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half as the Nebraska men’s basketball team held off South Dakota 76-69 last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Three other Huskers scored in double figures, Trey McGowens had 13, Shamiel Stevenson had 11 and Delano Banton had 10. Lat Mayen pulled down a career high 12 rebounds. Nebraska is now 4-1 on the season and will host Florida A & M on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will open the season on Friday against Oral Roberts at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are coming off a 17-13 season. The Golden Eagles are 0-2 after dropping games to Arkansas and Oklahoma State so far this season. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Creighton men’s basketball team beat UNO 94-67 last night. Christian Bishop led six Jays in double figures with 17 points. Creighton is now 2-0 and will play Kennesaw State on Friday. Tip off will be at 4:00pm at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Matt Franzen is returning to Hastings College to take over the football program. Franzen was an assistant coach for the Broncos for 11 years and was part of a coaching staff that coached undefeated teams in 1998 and 1999. For the past 13 years, Franzen has been the head football coach and later the athletic director at Doane University in Crete.

The Hastings College basketball teams will host Concordia tonight at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Bronco women are 2-2 on the season after last weeks 71-62 win over St. Mary’s. The men are 3-4 after losing to Jamestown 77-68. The women’s game will be at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

BIG TEN> Iowa senior center Luke Garza highlights the list of 50 preseason candidates for the 2021 Wooden Award. Garza was one of five finalists for the 2020 award and is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year. This year, he has been dominate in two blowout wins over North Carolina Central and Southern, scoring 67 points while hitting 88 percent from the field.

NFL> There’s NFL football on tap this afternoon as Baltimore plays at Pittsburgh. The game has been postponed four times by COVID concerns. Kickoff will be at 2:40pm.