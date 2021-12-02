Local Sports 12-2-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team had numerous chances to pick up a road win last night at North Carolina State, but the Wolfpack rallied in the fourth overtime to beat the Huskers 104-100 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Nebraska led by 14 with less than 10 minutes to play, but gave up a game tying 14-0 run to the Wolfpack. North Carolina State overcame a deficit in the final 20 seconds of regulation, the last ten seconds of the first overtime, the final 50 seconds of the second overtime and the last 10 seconds of the third overtime. They never trailed in the fourth overtime. Alonzo Verge led four Huskers in double figures with 25 points, ten rebounds and eight assists. It’s only the second four overtime game in the program’s history and the first since December 22, 1979. Nebraska is now 5-2 on the season and will play at Indiana on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 11:00am. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 10:00am.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is 8-0 for the first time since the 2009-2010 season after beating Wake Forest 86-60 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Jaz Shelley finished with a career high 18 points and six assists. Nebraska held Wake Forest to just 31 percent shooting, including a dismal 3 of 24 performance from three point range. The Huskers will play at Minnesota on Monday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

Austin Allen of Nebraska has been named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year. Allen set a school record with 38 receptions for 602 yards this year. Allen was a first team all-conference choice by the Big Ten media panel and a second team choice by the coaches. He becomes the first Husker position player to earn first team All Big Tem honors since 2014 and the first tight end to be a first team all conference selection since Matt Herian in 2003. Three other Huskers were also recognized by the Big Ten yesterday. Center Cam Jurgens was a third team all league pick by the coaches and honorable mention of the media. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was an honorable mention pick by the coaches and receiver Samori Toure was honorable mention by the media.

The Nebraska football team has added a walk-on long snapper as the Huskers work to find improvement on their special teams units. Georgetown grad transfer Brady Weas accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to play for the Huskers next year.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will begin play in the NCAA Central Regional today against Northwest Missouri State in Warrensburg, Missouri. The Lopers are 25-6. The Bearcats are 26-5. The two teams have split two meetings this year. First serve will be at noon.

Five teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference are ranked in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 poll. Morningside is 10th, Northwestern is 12th, Briar Cliff is 20th, Dordt is number 22 and Concordia is number 25. Campbellsville of Kentucky is ranked number one. In the men’s poll, Jamestown is 10th and Morningside is 18th. St. Francis of Indiana is ranked number one. Hastings College will see the Jimmies on Saturday in Jamestown.

The winter high school sports season begins today. In basketball, Adams Central will be at Aurora. The girls game is at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. In other action, Columbus Scotus is at Hastings St. Cecilia and Hastings High is at Seward. Also on the air tonight, Pleasanton is at Axtell on Power 99 KKPR beginning at 5:45pm.

MLB> Major League Baseball locked out its players early this morning, certifying the games first work stoppage in more than 25 years after months of talks yielded little progress toward a new labor contract. During a lockout, team officials and players cannot communicate in any way until an agreement is reached. Major League free agency and trades of players on the 40-man rosters end immediately. The major league portion of baseball’s winter meetings have been canceled, though they will continue on the minor league side.

NFL> We’ve got NFL football tonight, as Dallas plays at New Orleans. Kickoff will be at 7:25pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri Cities.