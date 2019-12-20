Local Sports 12-20-2019

Following final exams, the Nebraska men’s basketball team is back in action tomorrow afternoon, as the Huskers welcome North Dakota to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 5-6 on the season. The Fighting Hawks are 5-7. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 4:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team wraps up its regular season non conference schedule by playing host to Manhattan on Sunday in Lincoln. The Huskers are 9-1 on the season. The Jaspers are 3-6. Tip-of will be at noon. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 11:45am.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Mid America Nazarene University 75-62 yesterday in the Hoop and Surf Classic in Honolulu. The Broncos struggled from the field, hitting only 31 percent of their shots, including 4 of 28 from three point range. Bart Hiscock had 20 points for the Broncos, Evan Tricker had a career high 16 while Shane Chamberlain added 13. Hastings is now 6-7 on the season and will play Menlo College of California today at 4:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team is now 15-0 on the season after their 70-49 win over SUNY Institute of Technology yesterday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Broncos jumped out to a 24-6 first quarter lead and never trailed in the game. Taylor Beacom hit three three-pointers and finished with 16 points. Shandra Farmer and Karli Hale scored 11 points apiece. Hastings will be off until January 2nd when they travel to Sioux City to take on Briar Cliff.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team beat the University of Sacred Heart 62-36 last night in San Juan Puerto Rico. Sophomore reserve forward Elisa Backes had a double-double for the Lopers with 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Haley Simental led the Lopers with 15 points. UNK is now 11-1 and will play the University of Puerto Rico today at 4:30pm.

In boys high school basketball last night, Arapahoe beat Wilcox Hildreth in overtime 54-51, Arcadia Loup City defeated Amherst 64-46, Axtell got by Ansley-Litchfield 51-45 and Elm Creek beat Minden 64-51.

In girls basketball, Arcadia Loup City knocked off Amherst 45-27, Axtell downed Ansley Litchfield 38-31 in overtime, Gibbon edged Ravenna 43-42, Minden beat Elm Creek in overtime 54-44 and Wilcox Hildreth defeated Arapahoe 48-22.

In high school basketball action tonight, Sutton will play at Hastings St. Cecilia. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning at 5:45pm. Kearney Catholic will be at Hastings High. We’ll have coverage on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. On Power 99 KKPR, it’s Overton at Pleasanton. Pre-game show begins at 5:45pm.

BOWLS> The college football bowl season gets underway today. Buffalo will play Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl and Utah State will battle Kent State in the Frisco Bowl. There are seven more bowl games on tap for Saturday.

BASKETBALL> In top 25 men’s college basketball last night, 4th ranked Duke hammered Wofford 86-57, 7th ranked Maryland lost to Seton Hall 52-48 and 12th ranked Auburn got by North Carolina State 79-73.