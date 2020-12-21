Local Sports 12-21-2020

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame have been selected to play in the College Football Playoff. Alabama will play Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on January 1st followed by Clemson and Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. The winners will play in the College Football National Championship on January 11th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Nebraska will miss playing in a bowl game for the fourth straight year. Husker officials decided over the weekend to forego any bowl invitation to allow players to go home to their families for the holidays before coming together again in January to begin preparation for the 2021 season. Nebraska finished 3-5 this year after Friday’s 28-21 win over Rutgers. Other teams opting out of bowl games this year include Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Boise State, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and Washington State. The bowl season gets underway today with the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina as North Texas battles Appalachian State.

Isabelle Bourne scored a team high 16 points and added a team high six rebounds, but 15th ranked Indiana used a 15-0 second quarter run to beat Nebraska 81-45 yesterday. Bella Cravens scored 12 points for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 3-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at Purdue on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 1:00pm.

Damien Jefferson’s jumper with 0.2 seconds left forced overtime and number nine Creighton scored nine of the first 11 points in the extra session to beat Connecticut 76-74 yesterday. The Jays will host Xavier on Wednesday.

Morningside got off to a quick start and the Hastings College women’s basketball team never recovered in a 89-54 loss to the Mustangs yesterday at Lynn Farrell Arena. Morningside jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter and led at halftime 44-27. Allison Bauer and Kaitlyn Schmit scored 11 points apiece for the Broncos. Hastings is now 3-6 on the season, 3-5 in the conference. They’ll play at Dakota Wesleyan on Tuesday.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost their eighth straight game with an 86-67 loss to Morningside. Trey Brown scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Mustangs. Morningside out rebounded Hastings 45-25, including 14-3 on the offensive end. Mason Hiemstra scored 21 points for the Broncos. Hastings is now 3-9 on the season, 0-8 in the conference. They’ll play at Presentation College on January 1st.

The UNK men’s basketball team beat Northeastern State 72-66 last night. Jake Walker had 25 points for the Lopers. The UNK women beat Northeastern State 68-56. Klaire Kirsch had a career high 18 points for the Lopers.

The Tri City Storm won a pair of games over the weekend. The Storm beat Sioux City 2-1 on Friday and Omaha 5-1 on Saturday. The Storm will return to action on Saturday at Lincoln.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Cleveland beat the New York Giants 20-6. The Browns are now 10-4. The Giants fall to 5-9. Tonight, its Pittsburgh at Cincinnati. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.