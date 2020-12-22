Local Sports 12-22-2020

The Creighton men’s basketball team has dropped out of the nation’s top ten in the latest AP College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 6-2 on the season and are ranked 13th this week. Gonzaga is ranked number one followed by Baylor, Kansas, Iowa and Villanova. Rounding out the top ten are Houston, West Virginia, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Texas.

Stanford leads the women’s poll followed by Louisville, UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open the Big Ten Conference season tonight at Wisconsin. The Huskers are 4-3 on the season after last weeks 110-64 win over Doane. The Badgers are 6-1 after their 85-48 rout of Louisville on Saturday. Wisconsin is second in the league in scoring defense, giving up only 59.8 points per game. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Purdue on Wednesday. The Huskers are 3-2 on the season, 1-1 in the conference after Sunday’s 81-45 loss to Indiana. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 12:45pm on KHAS Radio.

Former Nebraska head football coach Bo Pelini will not return as the defensive coordinator for the LSU football program. Pelini was brought in to coach the Tigers defense in January but ultimately failed to live up to expectations. LSU ranked 124th out of 127 FBS teams, allowing 492 yards per game. They were 126th in passing defense, giving up 323 yards per contest and they were tied for 98th for allowing 34.9 points per game. Pelini was paid 2.3 million dollars this past season with a 5.2 million dollar buyout in his contract.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will play at Dakota Wesleyan today in a make up game from earlier this season when the Tigers were shut down because of COVID issues. The Broncos are 3-6 on the season, 3-5 in the conference after Sunday’s 89-54 loss to Morningside. Dakota Wesleyan is 4-4, 2-4 in the conference. Tip-off will be at 4:00pm.

The Adams Central basketball teams will host York today. Game times are set for 4:30pm and 6:00pm. We’ll have coverage on KHAS Radio platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 4:15pm this afternoon. The St. Cecilia girls and boys will play Fillmore Central tonight at the Chapman Gym. In other action, Kearney Catholic will play at Boone Central/Newman Grove on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460 and 92.1 and platteriverpreps.com and on Power 99 platteriverpreps.com, its Ansley Litchfield at Loomis.

In boys high school basketball action last night, Central City beat Sandy Creek 67-26 and Palmer got by Giltner 36-33. In girls play, Central City beat Sandy Creek 48-32 and Palmer defeated Giltner 49-27.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 27-17. That’s the third straight loss for the Steelers after opening the season with 11 straight wins. The Bengals are now 3-10-1.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks each had a league-high seven players selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers were designated as the starting quarterbacks for their respective conferences. Each is a strong contender for league MVP; Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards with 4,462, and Rodgers is tops in touchdowns with 40. Mahomes is joined in the AFC by quarterbacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. For the NFC, it’s Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray. There will be no Pro Bowl game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, players will be celebrated on Jan. 31 during two Pro Bowl-themed shows airing on an ESPN and ABC with a virtual Pro Bowl experience within the Madden NFL 21 video game.

Army will replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl and will face West Virginia on December 31st. Tennessee had to drop out of the game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests among players and coaches, including head coach Jeremy Pruitt. Army had a primary agreement to play in the Independence Bowl, but the game was canceled on Sunday after multiple teams opted out of postseason play.

The bowl season got underway last night as Appalachian State beat North Texas 56-28 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina. Two more games are on tap today. Tulane will play Nevada in the Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho and Central Florida will play BYU in the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton Florida.