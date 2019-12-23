Local Sports 12-23-2019

The Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Manhattan 71-51 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Leigha Brown scored 25 points for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 10-1 on the season and will open Big Ten Conference play on Saturday against Iowa. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm in Lincoln.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team dropped a 75-74 decision to North Dakota on Saturday. Cam Mack led the Huskers with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Nebraska is now 5-7 on the season and will play Texas A & M-Corpus Christi on Sunday. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm.

Nebraska volleyball assistant coach Kayla Banwarth has been named the head coach at the University of Mississippi, becoming the third Nebraska assistant coach in the last four years to land a Division I head coaching job. Banwarth joined the Husker staff in 2017. She takes over a team that finished 14-15 last year, 6-12 in the SEC.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team went 2-0 in the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale. The Broncos beat St. Xavier 66-52 and Sunny Institute of Technology 70-49. Hastings is now 15-0 and will play at Briar Cliff on January 2nd.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team went 0-2 in the Hoop and Surf Classic in Honolulu. The Broncos lost to Mid America Nazarene of Kansas 75-62 and to Menlo College of California 89-80. Hastings is now 6-8 on the season and will play Presentation College in the Briar Cliff Classic on Saturday in Sioux City.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team went 2-0 on their trip to Puerto Rico. The Lopers are now 12-1 and off to their best start since the 2000-2001 team won its first 18 games. UNK will play host to Pittsburgh State on January 4th.

Junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck became the third quarterback in school history to throw for more than four thousand yards in a season and threw six touchdown passes to help Morningside to a 40-38 victory over Marian of Indiana in the NAIA National Championship game on Saturday. The victory is the 29th in a row for Morningside and marks its second straight NAIA Football title.

The Hastings High and Adams Central boys basketball teams will both enter the Christmas break 6-0. The Patriots beat Fillmore Central 65-41 on Saturday while the Tigers took care of York 72-56. St. Cecilia is 3-3 after losing to Sutton on Friday night 49-23. The St. Cecilia girls are 6-0 after beating Sutton 49-30. Adams Central is 5-1 after beating Fillmore Central 50-41 on Saturday. Hastings High is 2-4 after losing to York 51-21.

NFL> In the late NFL game last night, Kansas City beat Chicago 26-3. Tonight, its’ Green Bay at Minnesota. Kickoff at 7:15pm. Pre-game show at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri Cities.