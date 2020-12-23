Local Sports 12-23-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team led by double digits in the first half and was on top with 14 minutes to play, but dropped their Big Ten Conference opener to 9th ranked Wisconsin 67-53 last night in Bloomington. The Badgers used two big runs to take control of the game. Wisconsin outscored Nebraska 14-0 at the end of the first half, and then used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away. Dalano Banton led three Huskers in double figures with 15 points, Teddy Allen had 11 and Trey McGowens chipped in with 10. Nebraska is now 4-4 on the season, 0-1 in the conference. They’ll play 19th ranked Michigan on Christmas Day. Tip-off will be at 5:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:00pm on KHAS Radio.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Purdue today. The Huskers are 3-2 on the season, 1-1 in the conference after Sunday’s 81-45 loss to Indiana. The Boilermakers are 4-2, 1-1 in the league. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have the game today on KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Dakota Wesleyan 68-60 yesterday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. The Tigers used an 18-3 run in the third quarter to take control of the game. Kaitlyn Schmit and Dawson Knode had 15 points apiece. Hastings is now 3-7 on the season, 3-6 in the conference. They’ll play at Presentation College on New Years Day.

Cam Foster scored 22 points last night to lead the Adams Central boys basketball team to a 64-43 win over York. The Patriots led just 31-26 at halftime, but outscored the Dukes 33-17 in the second half. Tyler Slechta added 13 points for the Patriots. Dante Boelhower had 10. Adams Central is now 8-1 on the season and will play in the Broken Bow Holiday Tournament next week.

The Adams Central girls lost to York 46-37. The Dukes outscored the Patriots 24-9 in the second half. Adams Central hit only 3 of 27 field goals after intermission. Libby Trausch had 12 points for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 6-2 on the season and will also play in the Broken Bow Holiday Tournament next week.

In other action, the St. Cecilia girls beat Fillmore Central 59-30. The Hawkettes are now 6-1. In the boy’s game, St. Cecilia beat Fillmore Central 50-33. The Hawks are now 5-2.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Cozad got by Wood River 49-46, Kearney Catholic rolled past Boone Central 72-51, Norris beat Aurora 63-53, Ravenna blasted Pleasanton 68-34 and Sandy Creek beat David City 55-46.

In girls play, Cross County got by Superior 39-36, Kearney Catholic beat Boone Central 42-27, Minden rolled past Gibbon 57-16, Pleasanton defeated Ravenna 59-34, Shelton downed Lawrence Nelson 51-22 and Wood River blew out Cozad 71-30.

BOWLS> College football last night, BYU beat Central Florida 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl. Nevada downed Tulane 38-27 in the Idaho Potato Bowl. Today, Louisiana Tech will play Georgia Southern and Memphis will take on Florida Atlantic.

Saturday’s Gasparilla Bowl between South Carolina and Alabama-Birmingham has been canceled becuase of COVID concerns within the Gamecocks program. South Carolina’s entire offensive staff with the exception of one coach, would have been unable to coach in the game because of positive coronavirus cases and contract tracing. Offensive analysts and graduate assistants were also unavailable. A suitable replacement could not be found.

Auburn has named Boise State’s Bryan Harsin their next head coach. The 44 year old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State. He replaces Gus Malzahn, who was fired earlier this month after eight seasons with the Tigers.

Florida has been placed on one year of probation and coach Dan Mullen has been given a one-year show-cause order after the NCAA determined that the football program violated recruiting contact rules on two occasions in 2019. Mullen was found to have failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and will be banned from all off-campus recruiting activity during the fall 2020 evaluation period. He was also given a four-day off-campus recruiting ban during the fall 2021 contact period, and the university banned him from recruiting for the first 10 days of the January 2020 contact period.