Local Sports 12-26-2019

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play host to Texas A & M Corpus Christi on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 5-7 on the season after losing to North Dakota last Saturday 75-74. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 12:00PM.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will open the Big Ten Conference season on Saturday by playing host to Iowa. The Huskers are 10-1 on the season. The Hawkeyes are 9-2. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 12:45pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team will play in the Briar Cliff Classic this weekend in Sioux City. The Broncos are 6-8 on the season after going 0-2 in the Hoop and Surf Classic in Honolulu last weekend. Hastings will play Presentation College on Saturday at 3:00pm and Waldorf College on Sunday at 3:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will not play again until January 2nd when they play at Briar Cliff. The Broncos are off to their best start since the 2000-2001 season. They are 15-0 after going 2-0 in the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale last weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will get back to action after the first of the year. The men will host Nebraska Christian on New Years Day at 2:00pm at the Health and Sports Center. The women will play Pittsburgh State on January 4th.

High school basketball teams will play in Holiday Tournaments this weekend. Adams Central will host Broken Bow, Bennington and Boone Central/Newman Grove in a two day tournament that begins tomorrow. The Adams Central girls will play Bennington at 4:00pm followed by the Adams Central boys against Broken Bow at 5:30pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 3:45pm. The St. Cecilia boys and girls will play in the Wayne State Tournament beginning tomorrow. The Hastings High boys and girls will play in the GNAC Tournament beginning January 2nd. Other Holiday Tournaments get underway tomorrow in Ravenna, Pleasanton, Kearney, Aurora, Axtell, Franklin, Grand Island Central Catholic, Harvard and at Doane.

BOWLS> Two more bowl games are on tap today. Miami will play Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl beginning at 3:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 2:30pm on ESPN 1550 KICS. Tonight, Pittsburgh will play Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm.

NBA> In the NBA on Christmas Day, Boston beat Toronto 118-102, Philadelphia stopped Milwaukee 121-109, Golden State beat Houston 116-104, the Los Angeles Clipppers got by the Lakers 111-106 and New Orleans downed Denver 112-100.