Local Sports 12-27-2019

Three Nebraska greats were included in the ESPN All-Time All American Team that was announced this week. Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers was named to the first team, while offensive lineman Dave Rimington and Dean Steinkuhler, were named to the second team. Rimington and Steinkuhler both won the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Trophy in the 1980’s. In addition, Steinkuler was one of six Huskers named to Sports Illustrated’s 85 player All Century team, joining Rodgers, Mike Rozier, Rich Glover, Tommie Frazier and Aaron Taylor.

The Nebraska basketball teams will be in action this weekend. The women will open their Big Ten Conference season on Saturday against Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 12:45pm on The Breeze 94.5. The men will play Texas A & M Corpus Christi on Sunday beginning at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on The Breeze 94.5.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team will play in the Briar Cliff Classic this weekend in Sioux City. The Broncos are coming off two losses in the Hoop and Surf Classic in Honolulu last weekend and are 6-8 on the season. Hastings will play Presentation College on Saturday and Waldorf College on Sunday.

High school basketball teams will play in holiday tournaments this weekend. Adams Central will host Broken Bow, Bennington and Boone Central/Newman Grove in a two day tournament that begins today. The Adams Central girls will play Bennington at 4:00pm this afternoon followed by the Adams Central boys against Broken Bow at 5:30pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 3:45pm. The St. Cecilia boys and girls will play in the Wayne State Tournament beginning today. The Hastings High boys and girls will play in the GNAC Tournament that begins on January 2nd. Other holiday tournaments begin today in Ravenna, Pleasanton, Kearney, Aurora, Axtell, Franklin, Grand Island Central Catholic, Harvard and at Doane University.

In college football bowl action yesterday. Louisiana Tech shut out Miami 14-0 in the Independence Bowl and Pittsburgh got by Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl. There are five more games today. North Carolina will play Temple in the Military Bowl, Wake Forest will play Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl, Oklahoma State will play Texas A & M in the Texas Bowl, USC will battle Iowa in the Holiday Bowl and Air Force will take on Washington State in the Chez-It Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back Spencer Ware on injured reserve because of an ailing shoulder. He signed with the Chiefs in early December.