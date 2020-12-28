Local Sports 12-28-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will get back to action on Wednesday with a road game at Ohio State. The Huskers are 4-5 on the season, 0-2 in the Big 10 Conference after last week’s 80-69 loss to Michigan on Christmas Day. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 4:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will host Northwestern on Thursday. The Huskers are 3-3 on the season, 1-2 in the conference after losing to Purdue last week 83-72. Northwestern won the Big Ten Regular season championship a year ago. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm.

Nebraska senior guard Boe Wilson has entered his name in the transfer portal. Wilson is a graduate transfer who has one year of eligibility remaining. Wilson appeared in 39 games for the Huskers, making 12 starts at right guard in 2019 and starting nine of 12 games he appeared in during the 2018 season. He made two starts in 2020. Senior offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes has already announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.

The Hastings College basketball teams will get back on the floor this weekend. The Broncos will play at Presentation College on Friday and at Jamestown on Saturday.

The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will be off until January 7th when they play at Lincoln University.

The Tri City Storm dropped a 5-2 decision to Lincoln on Saturday. The Storm will host Lincoln on Thursday. The puck will drop at 7:05pm.

The Hastings High Holiday Basketball Tournament has been pushed back a day because of impending weather. Games will now be played at the Tiger Gym on Wednesday and Thursday. Hastings, Bennington, Scottsbluff and Lexington will be competing.

Adams Central will join Boone Central, Broken Bow and Alliance at the Broken Bow Holiday Tournament which begins today. St. Cecilia will play in the Amherst Holiday Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday with Kearney Catholic, York and Amherst.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Green Bay beat Tennessee 40-14. Aaron Rodgers completed 21 of 25 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns. AJ Dillion rushed for 124 yards and two scores. Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers are now 12-3. The Titans are 10-5. Tonight, its Buffalo at New England. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460, 92.7, and 1550.

The Kansas City Chiefs earned the number seed in the AFC Playoffs with a 17-14 win over Atlanta. That’s the tenth straight win for the Chiefs. In the victory, Travis Kelce became the first tight end to have two 100-catch seasons. He caught seven passes yesterday giving him 105 for the season. He also set the single season yardage record for a tight end. He had 98 yards yesterday, giving him 14-hundred 67 for the season. San Francisco’s George Kittle had 13-hundred 77 yards in 2018.

BOWLS> The TransPerfect Music City Bowl has been canceled after the Missouri Tigers pulled out of the game due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in their program. The Tigers were set to face Iowa on Wednesday in Nashville.

There are no bowl games scheduled for today. Tomorrow, Oklahoma State will play Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl and Texas will take on Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.