Local Sports 12-29-2020

Creighton is up two spots to number 11 in this weeks AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 7-2 on the season and will play at Providence on Saturday. Gonzaga is ranked number one followed by Baylor, Kansas, Villanova and Houston. Rounding out the top ten are Wisconsin, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Iowa. Rutgers is 14th, Illinois is 15th, Michigan is 16th, Michigan State is 17th, Northwestern is 19th, Minnesota is 22nd and Ohio State is number 25.

Fifth year senior Jack Stoll announced on Monday that he won’t be back with the Huskers in 2021, instead shifting his attention to preparing for the NFL Draft. Stoll played in 43 games for the Huskers and had 61 receptions for 657 yards and six scores. All seniors can return for another season following the pandemic related eligibility freeze in 2020. Stoll is the fourth of Nebraska’s 18 seniors to make their future plans known. Inside linebacker Collin Miller is retiring, left tackle Brenden Jaimes is preparing for the draft and offensive lineman Boe Wilson is transferring.

One of Nebraska’s transfers from the 2020 recruiting class is staying in the Big Ten Conference. Receiver Marcus Fleming is joining the Maryland football program. The 5-foot-9, 160 pounder appeared in four games for the Huskers as a true freshman and made five catches for 75 yards in the game against Northwestern. Fleming is one of five players from the 2020 class to leave the Nebraska football program.

The Adams Central boys basketball team beat Boone Central 77-52 yesterday in the opening game of the Broken Bow Holiday Tournament. Tyler Slechta led the way with 19 points. Cam Foster had 13. The Patriots are now 9-1 on the season and will play Alliance on Wednesday. The Bulldogs beat Broken Bow yesterday 57-47.

Elsewhere in boy’s basketball, Ansley-Litchfield beat Giltner 59-30, BDS got by Superior 38-37, Grand Island defeated Lincoln High 71-44, Grand Island Central Catholic knocked off Sutton 51-37, Kearney beat Fremont 71-46, Loomis beat Minden 72-60 and Wood River got by Sandy Creek 50-40.

The Adams Central girls beat Boone Central 46-26 in the Broken Bow Holiday Tournament. Jessica Babcock had 12 points for the Patriots. Rachel Goodin had 10. Adams Central is now 7-2 and will play Broken Bow tomorrow in the championship game. The Indians blasted Alliance yesterday 61-14.

In girls basketball, Ansley-Litchfield ran past Giltner 52-19, Cozad beat Sandy Creek 48-23, Grand Island Central Catholic defeated Sutton 52-36, Kearney ran past Lincoln Southeast 58-36, Minden beat Loomis 57-45, Superior got by BDS 47-41 and Wood River beat Central City 63-55.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Buffalo beat New England 38-9. Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns for the Bills. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 320 yards. He now has 34 touchdown passes, surpassing Jim Kelly to set a franchise single season record. Buffalo is the first AFC East team to swept the Patriots in a season series since 1999. Buffalo is now 12-3. New England falls to 6-9.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery yesterday to stabilize a broken right thumb and will be sidelined for a week 17 match-up with the Arizona Cardinals. With a playoff berth at stake, the Rams will turn to quarterback John Wolford, who has never appeared in an NFL game since he went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2018. The Rams signed Wolford after he played in eight games for the Arizona Hotshots of the since folded Alliance of American Football.

FB> There’s two college football bowl games on the schedule for today. Oklahoma State will play Miami in the Cheese It Bowl and Colorado will take on Texas in the Alamo Bowl.