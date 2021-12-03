Local Sports 12-3-2021

Nebraska is close to finalizing a deal to bring former Husker quarterback Mickey Joseph back to Lincoln to join the staff of head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is currently the wide receivers coach at LSU. Joseph quarterbacked Nebraska’s offense under Tom Osborne from 1988-1991. After 17 years of coaching at the high school and small college level, Joseph landed his first Division I job as an assistant at Alcorn State. He has also coached at Grambling State and Louisiana Tech before landing his job at LSU, where he’s been since 2017.

Nebraska’s four year starting quarterback and the only three time captain in the school’s history is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Adrian Martinez holds the career total offense record at Nebraska with 84-hundred 91 passing and 23-hundred yards rushing. Last year, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 28-hundred 63 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Nebraska volleyball team begins play in the NCAA Tournament tonight with a match against Big South Conference champion Campbell at the Devaney Center. The Huskers are 21-7 on the season and the 10th overall seed in the national tournament. The Camels are 21-9. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm. In the other game at 4:30pm, Florida State will battle Kansas State. The winners will play tomorrow night at 7:00pm.

Creighton beat Ole Miss in three games last night in the NCAA Tournament. The Jays will play Kansas at 7:00pm tonight.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will begin the conference season tomorrow with a game at Indiana. The Huskers are 5-3 on the season after Wednesday’s four overtime loss to North Carolina State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip-off will be at 11:00am. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 10:00am.

The Hastings College basketball teams are on the road this weekend. The Broncos will at Dakota Wesleyan tonight and at Jamestown on Saturday. Tonight’s doubleheader from the Corn Palace in Mitchell begins at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

The 12th ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team recorded a season high 18 blocks and got a career high 26 kills from Emersen Cyza to rally past 4th ranked Northwest Missouri State in five sets yesterday in the NCAA Central Regional in Warrensburg, Missouri. The Lopers are now 26-6 and will face 15th ranked Concordia-St. Paul at 5:00pm this afternoon. The Golden Bears beat St. Cloud State in four sets yesterday.

Brooke Carlson hit a layup with 22 seconds remaining to give Nebraska-Kearney a 59-58 win over Emporia State last night. Carlson finished with a game high 19 points. UNK is now 6-1. In the men’s game, the Hornets finished on an 18-7 run to beat Nebraska-Kearney 81-70. Winston Cook finished with a career high 21 points while also grabbing seven rebounds for the Lopers. UNK is now 3-3. Both teams will play at Washburn on Saturday.

In boys high school basketball last night, Aurora beat Adams Central 45-33. Jacob Eckhardt had 13 points for the Patriots. Seward beat Hastings High 44-41 and St. Cecilia downed Columbus Scotus 46-28. In other action, Creighton Prep beat Grand Island 62-60, Giltner beat Harvard 49-32, Kearney rolled past Bellevue East 70-44, Kenesaw got by Blue Hill 53-48, Sandy Creek downed Wood River 54-39 and Silver Lake beat Red Cloud 49-30.

In girls basketball, Adams Central rolled past Aurora 51-28. Rachel Goodin had 14 points for the Patriots. Hastings High beat Seward 69-39. Mckinsey Long had 23 points for the Tigers. St. Cecilia got by Columbus Scotus 30-27. In other action,Bellevue East beat Kearney 52-48, Giltner blasted Harvard 44-7, Kenesaw edged Blue Hill 34-29, Lincoln Lutheran upended Grand Island Central Catholic 42-38, Minden got by Southern Valley 40-38, Silver Lake beat Red Cloud 47-26, Sutton downed Superior 53-47 and Wood River beat Sandy Creek 56-32.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill threw four interceptions, including a pick 6 as the Dallas Cowboys beat New Orleans 27-17.