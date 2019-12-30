Local Sports 12-30-2019

The Nebraska men’s basketball team beat Texas A & M Corpus Christi 73-52 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Hannif Cheatham led the way with 17 points. The Huskers held the Islanders to just one field goal over a span of nearly 11 minutes in building an early 18 point lead. Nebraska held Texas A & M Corpus Christi to just 25 percent shooting in the first half, including 3 of 14 from three point range. Nebraska is now 6-7 on the season and will host Rutgers on Friday.

Kate Cain produced her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a season high 12 rebounds to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 78-69 win over Iowa on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska held the Hawkeyes to just 36 percent shooting including 6 of 20 from beyond the arc. Nebraska is now 11-1 on the season and will play at Michigan State tomorrow. Tip-off will be at noon. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 11:45am.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team won a pair of games at the Briar Cliff Classic over the weekend. The Broncos beat Presentation College 92-72 and Waldorf College 76-49. Hastings is now 8-8 on the season and will play at Briar Cliff on Thursday. The women will play the first game at 5:30pm followed by the men at 7:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:15pm on 1230AM KHAS.

The Adams Central boys basketball team is now 8-0 on the season after winning the Adams Central Holiday Tournament over the weekend. The Patriots beat Broken Bow 56-32 in the opening round before beating Bennington 59-44 to claim the title. Bennington won the girls championship with a 59-42 win over Broken Bow. Adams Central won the consolation game over Boone Central/Newman Grove 48-43.

The St. Cecilia girls went 2-0 at the Wayne State Tournament. The Hawkettes beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 60-38 and Pender 47-35. St. Cecilia is now 8-0. The boys beat Pender 60-34 and lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 62-40. The Hawks are now 4-4.

The Tri City Storm won two games with Sioux City over the weekend. The Storm won Friday night 7-4 and on Saturday 6-5 in a shootout. The Storm will host Lincoln tomorrow. The puck will drop at 5:05pm.

NFL> In the NFL last night, San Francisco beat Seattle 26-21. The Seahawks were stopped inches from the goal line with just nine seconds to go.

The Cleveand Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season on the job. The Browns finished 6-10 this year after losing to Cincinnati yesterday 33-23.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL> College football bowl action continues today. Louisville will play Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl and Florida will battle Virginia in the Orange Bowl. Coverage begins at 2:00pm on ESPN 1550 KICS. Also today, Western Kentucky will take on Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl and Illinois will play California in the Redbox Bowl.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> The Kansas men’s basketball team’s flight home Sunday following its road victory over Stanford was rerouted and returned to the San Jose (California) airport after one of its engines failed. The team spent the night in San Jose and will return to Lawrence sometime today.