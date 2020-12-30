Local Sports 12-30-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at 25th ranked Ohio State today. The Huskers are 4-5 on the season, 0-2 in the conference after dropping a 64-60 decision to Michigan on Christmas Day. The Buckeyes are 7-2, 1-2 in the conference after losing to Northwestern 71-70 on Saturday. E.J. Liddlell leads Ohio State, averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Duane Washington has 22 of the Buckeyes 59 three pointers this season. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

Senior Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle has announced that he will not be back to play a sixth season for the Huskers. The 5-foot-10, 195 pound Bootle plans to enter the 2021 NFL Draft, joining senior offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes and tight end Jack Stoll. Bootle finished his career with 110 tackles and 27 pass deflections.

Former Nebraska defensive back Ronald Delancy is transferring to Toledo. Delancy left the Nebraska football program during the 2020 season. In fact, all five of the 2020 Florida signees who left the Husker program recently have found new homes. Henry Gray transferred to Florida International, Keyshawn Green to Florida Atlantic and Jaiden Francois to Central Florida.

The Nebraska volleyball schedule is set after the Big Ten announced the conference-wide schedule last night. The conference-only schedule is 11 weeks with two games each week against the same opponent. The Huskers will have home games against Northwestern, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State. Nebraska will play at Rutgers, Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. The Huskers will play a home and home series with Iowa. The regular season gets underway on January 22nd. The first and second round of the NCAA Tournament will begin April 8th. NCAA Regionals will be held April 15-17 with the NCAA Semifinals on April 22nd. The NCAA Championship game is set for April 24th.

The Adams Central boys basketball team has won the Broken Bow Holiday Tournament. The Patriots beat Alliance 60-40 yesterday. Tyler Slechta led the way with 13 points. Lucas Bohlen and Cam Foster had 12 points apiece. Adams Central is now 10-1 on the season and will play O’Neill on Saturday. The Adams Central girls lost to Broken Bow 48-41 in the championship game. Libby Trausch had 12 points for the Patriots. Rachel Goodin had 10 points and 22 rebounds. The contest was a rematch of last year’s district final won by the Patriots 52-37. Adams Central is now 7-3. They’ll also play O’Neill on Saturday.

The Bennington boys basketball team has pulled out of the Hastings High Holiday Tournament because of COVID 19 issues. The schedule today has the Hastings High girls playing Bennington at 3:45pm. The Hastings High boys will play Scottsbluff at 7:15pm. We’ll have both games on 1230AM KHAS. In the other game, the Scottsbluff girls will play Lexington at 5:30pm.

Hastings St, Cecilia will begin play today in the Amherst Holiday Tournament. The Hawks will face Amherst in the opening round. The girls game is at 4:45pm with the boys to follow at 6:30pm. In the other games, York will battle Kearney Catholic. The girls game will be at 1:30pm with the boys to follow at 3:00pm. We’ll have all four games on ESPN Tri Cities.

BOWLS> In college football bowl action last night, Oklahoma State got by Miami 37-34 in the Cheeze-It Bowl and Texas ran past Colorado 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl. Two games are on tap today. Wake Forest will play Wisconsin in the Mayo Bowl and Oklahoma will battle Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

NBA> The Milwaukee Bucks set a single game NBA record for made three-pointers last night, as the Bucks made 29 three’s in a 144-97 victory over the Miami Heat. Milwaukee finished 29 for 51 from beyond the arc in the largest road win in franchise history.