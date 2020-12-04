Local Sports 12-4-2020

The Nebraska football team will play at Purdue tomorrow. The Huskers are 1-4 on the season. The Boilermakers are 2-3. Purdue features an offense that averages 304 passing yards per game. The Boilermakers are fueled by one of the nations top receiving tandems with junior Rondale Moore and sophomore David Bell averaging 96 and 98 receiving yards per game. Purdue beat Nebraska last year 31-27. Kickoff will be at 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will open the season tonight against Oral Roberts at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers finished 17-13 last year. The Golden Eagles are 0-2 this season after losses to Arkansas and Oklahoma State. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Florida A & M on Sunday. The Huskers are 3-1 on the season after Tuesday’s 76-69 win over South Dakota. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm. Pre-game show begins at noon on KHAS Radio.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Northwestern on Saturday. The Bronco women are 2-3 on the season, 2-2 in the conference after Wednesday’s 73-66 loss to Concordia. The men are 3-5, 0-4 in the GPAC after suffering an 86-77 loss to the Bulldogs. The women’s game is at 2:00pm with the men to follow at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:45pm on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com.

The Nebraska-Kearney/Fort Hays State women’s basketball game scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed until a later date. The men will play beginning at 4:00pm at the Health and Sports Center in Kearney.

The Hastings High boys basketball team opened the season with a 50-38 win over Seward last night. Brennan Witte led the way with 14 points. Gabe Garcia had 12 and Brayden Schram had 10. The Hastings High girls beat Seward 53-29. McKinsey Long hit four three pointers and finished with 17 points. Dacey Sealey had 16. The Tigers will play at Crete tonight.

In other action, the Adams Central girls beat Aurora 56-38. The boys lost to the Huskies 50-44. The Patriots will play at Holdrege tonight. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and platteriverpreps.com beginning at 5:45pm. The St. Cecilia girls lost to Columbus Scotus 45-32. The boys beat the Shamrocks 41-35. St. Cecilia will host Bishop Neumann on Saturday.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Blue Hill beat Kenesaw 45-34, Giltner got by Harvard 21-18, Kearney defeated Bellevue East 68-54, North Platte knocked off Northwest 66-59, St. Paul rolled past Gibbon 75-42 and Wood River beat Superior 53-21.

In girls basketball, Bellevue East got by Kearney 53-52, Blue Hill beat Kenesaw 36-26, Harvard defeated Giltner 53-15, North Platte rolled past Northwest 63-41, St. Paul knocked off Gibbon 41-28, Sutton downed Superior 50-32 and Wood River thumped Sandy Creek 72-25,

COLLEGE BB> The top ranked South Carolina’s women’s basketball team saw its 29 game winning streak come to an end last night with a 54-46 loss to 8th ranked North Carolina State. It was the first loss for the Gamecocks since November 18th, 2019 when they fell to Indiana 71-57.

COLLEGE FB> Two of college football’s premiere bowl games will not allow fans in the stands when they are played early next year. The Rose Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl made the announcements yesterday. The Rose Bowl will host one of the College Football playoff semifinal games. The other semifinal game will be played at the Sugar Bowl, which is allowing a limited number of fans to attend. Ten other bowl games have been canceled because of the pandemic.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will travel with the team to LSU this weekend. Saban tested positive for the coronavirus on November 24th.

NFL> Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordan has been conditionally reinstated for the final two weeks of the 2020 season. He was suspended indefinitely last December for violations of the league’s policies on performance enhancing substances and substances of abuse. It was Gordan’s sixth suspension since the 2013 season and his fifth for some form of substance abuse.