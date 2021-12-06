Local Sports 12-6-2021

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati are the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings and will play for the national championship. Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will battle Georgia in the Orange Bowl on December 31st. The winners will play in the championship game on January 10th in Indianapolis.

Alabama is ranked number one in this weeks AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide jumped two spots after their dominating 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Michigan is second followed by Georgia, Cincinnati and Notre Dame. Rounding out the top ten are Ohio State, Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Michigan State. Iowa is 15th.

Nebraska will play Illinois on Thursday in the NCAA Volleyball regional in Austin Texas. The Huskers are 23-7 on the season after beating Campbell and Florida State over the weekend. Nebraska will be making its 37th regional appearance in the program’s history and their 27th in the last 28 years. The Huskers have swept Illinois in both of their matches this year. First serve will be at 8:30pm. In the other semifinal match, Texas will battle Washington.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team held Indiana to a season low in points, but the Hoosiers overcame in early 10 point deficit to beat the Huskers 68-55 on Saturday. Alonzo Verge had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 5-4 on the season, 0-1 in the conference. They’ll play host to Michigan tomorrow night beginning at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will open the conference season tonight with a game at Minnesota. The Huskers are 8-0 on the season. The Gophers are 6-4. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS 1230AM and 104.1 FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team dropped games to Dakota Wesleyan and Jamestown over the weekend. The Broncos lost to the Tigers 72-56 on Friday before losing to the Jimmies 91-88 on Saturday. Hastings is now 6-5 on the season, 1-3 in the conference.

The Hastings College women also went 0-2 over the weekend losing to Dakota Wesleyan 69-42 on Friday and Jamestown 79-74 on Saturday. The Broncos are now 6-5, 2-3 in the conference. Both teams will play at Midland on Wednesday. The women’s game is at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team lost to Washburn 79-77 on Saturday. The Lopers are now 3-4. The UNK women beat Washburn 49-43 to improve to 7-1 on the Season. Both teams will play at Fort Hays State on Saturday.

The season is over for the UNK volleyball team. The Lopers lost to Concordia-St. Paul in the second round of the NCAA Central regional on Friday. The Lopers end the season 26-7.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Kansas City beat Denver 23-9. Tonight, it’s New England at Buffalo. Kickoff will be at 7:15pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

COACH> Oklahoma has hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as their new head coach, replacing Lincoln Riley who left for USC. Venables was on the Sooners staff from 1999 to 2003 as the co defensive coordinator and from 2004 to 2011 as the defensive coordinator. He was a major part of Clemson’s championship run under Dabo Swinney.