Local Sports 12-7-2020

Alabama is still ranked number one in the latest AP College Football Poll. The Crimson Tide are 9-0 on the season after Saturday’s 55-17 win over LSU. Notre Dame is second followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A & M. Rounding out the top ten are Florida, Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami and Iowa State. Northwestern is 15th and Wisconsin is number 25.

Nebraska is now 2-4 on the season after Saturday’s 37-27 win over Purdue. The Huskers finished the game with 362 yards of total offense, including 242 yards through the air. Adrian Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes with a touchdown. He also rushed for 45 yards and two scores. Wan’Dale Robinson had nine receptions for 114 yards. Dedrick Mills returned to action and had 60 yards on 16 carries. The Blackshirts held Purdue to 332 total yards, including -2 yards rushing. Nebraska will play host to Minnesota this Saturday. Kickoff has been set for 11:00am.

Nebraska has received a commitment from a 6-foot-6, 270 pound defensive end from Wyoming Michigan. Ru’Quan Buckley chose the Huskers over offers from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Florida State, Oregon and others. Buckley becomes the 19th commit in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class and the first from the state of Michigan.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Idaho State 64-51 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ashley Scoggin hit four three pointers and finished with 16 points for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 2-0 on the season and will play host to Illinois on Thursday. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

Northwestern beat the Hastings College men’s basketball team 111-79 on Saturday in Orange City, Iowa. The Red Raiders hit 58 percent of their field goals and knocked down 14 of 32 three pointers. Mason Hiemstra and Karson Gansebom scored 19 points apiece for the Broncos. Hastings is now 3-6 on the season, 0-5 in the conference. They’ll play at Doane on Wednesday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Northwestern 79-57. Kaitlyn Schmit had 11 points for the Broncos. Hastings is now 2-4 on the season, 2-3 in the conference. They’ll also play at Doane on Wednesday.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team beat Fort Hays State 84-80 on Saturday. Jake Walker led the Lopers with 20 points. UNK is now 1-2 on the season and will play at Newman University on Thursday and at Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

After the opening weekend of the high school basketball season, the Hastings St. Cecilia boys are 2-0 after wins over Columbus Scotus and Bishop Neumann. Hastings High is also 2-0 after wins over Seward and Crete. Adams Central is 1-1. On the girls side, the Patriots are 2-0 after wins over Aurora and Holdrege. Hastings High and St. Cecilia are both 1-1.

NFL> In the NFL last night, the Kansas City Chiefs beat Denver 22-16. Patrick Mahomes completed 25-40 passes for 318 yards and one touchdown. Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs are now 11-1. The Broncos fall to 4-8. Two games are on tap today. Washington will play at Pittsburgh at 4:00pm followed by Buffalo at San Francisco at 7:15pm.