Local Sports 12-7-2021

Purdue is ranked number one for the first time ever in the AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Boilermakers are 8-0 on the season. Baylor is second followed by Duke, UCLA and Gonzaga. Rounding out the top ten are Villanova, Texas, Kansas, Alabama and Kentucky. Michigan State is 19th, Ohio State is number 21 and Wisconsin is number 22.

South Carolina leads the women’s poll followed by North Carolina State, UConn, Stanford and Baylor. Nebraska is receiving votes.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is now 9-0 on the season after last night’s 70-67 win over Minnesota. Sam Haiby scored 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Nebraska erase a four point fourth quarter deficit. It’s the first win for Nebraska in Minneapolis since December 31, 2017. Bella Cravens and Jaz Shelley had 15 points apiece for the Huskers. Nebraska will host Indiana State on Saturday. Tip-off will be at 1:00pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will host Michigan tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers are 5-4 on the season after Saturday’s 68-55 loss to Indiana. The Wolverines are 5-3 after beating San Diego State 72-58. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:00pm.

Nebraska outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne has entered the transfer portal. Payne has one year of eligibility remaining. Payne played in the first ten games this season and recorded 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He was injured for the last two games and did not play.

High school hoops take the spotlight tonight as Adams Central plays at Wood River. The Patriot girls opened the season last week with a 51-28 win over Aurora while the boys lost to the Huskies 45-33. The girl’s game will be at 6:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:30pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm. Also on the air tonight, Silver Lake is at Axtell on Power 99 and North Platte St. Pats is at Kearney Catholic on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM and 92.1FM. All the games also available at platteriverpreps.com.

NFL> In the NFL last night, New England beat Buffalo 14-10. On a cold and windy night, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw only three passes in the game and completed two for 19 yards. However New England rushed for 222 yards on 46 carries. The three pass attempts were the fewest by any team in the NFL since the Bills attempted just two passes in Week 3 of the 1974 season.

HEISMAN> Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are finalists for the Heisman Trophy. Quarterbacks have dominated the award in recent years, winning 17 times since 2000 and taking home four of the past five trophies. The Heisman Trophy will be awarded this Saturday in New York City.

COACH> Mario Cristobal is leaving Oregon to become the head football coach at Miami. Cristobal went 35-13 at Oregon with two Pac-12 championships.