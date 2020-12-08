Local Sports 12-8-2020

Creighton has moved up to number eight in this weeks AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 3-0 on the season. Gonzaga is ranked number one followed by Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas. Rounding out the top ten are Illinois, Houston, Creighton, Villanova and Duke. Wisconsin is tied for 13th, Rutgers is number 21 and Ohio State is number 22. Creighton will play at Kansas this afternoon. Tip-off will be at 4:00pm.

Stanford has taken over the top spot in the women’s poll. Louisville is second followed by UConn, North Carolina State and South Carolina.

Minnesota will have more than 20 players unavailable for Saturday’s game at Nebraska. The Golden Gophers have not seen the field since their 34-31 win over Purdue on November 20th due to a COVID 19 outbreak within the program. Under Big Ten COVID protocols, players who test positive must sit out 21 days before returning to competition. Minnesota will also be playing without star wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who opted out of the season and declared for the NFL draft after the Minnesota/Wisconsin game was cancelled. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is set for 11:00am. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00am on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska basketball teams will be in action this week. The men will host Georgia Tech tomorrow night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Yellow Jackets beat the Huskers last year 73-56. Tip-off will be at 6:15pm. The women will open up the Big Ten Conference season on Thursday by hosting Illinois. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

Gametimes have been moved up for tomorrow’s Hastings College/Doane basketball games. The women will now tip-off at 5:00pm with the men to follow at 7:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio and hastingslink.com beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

Dacey Sealey of Hastings High has committed to play volleyball next year at Hastings College. Sealey finished her high school career with 689 kills, 118 blocks, 11-hundred 38 digs and 145 service aces.

Adams Central will host Wood River tonight in high school basketball action. The girl’s game is at 5:30pm with the boys to follow at 7:00pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio beginning at 5:15pm. On Power 99 tonight, it’s Axtell at Silver Lake, beginning at 5:45pm. Both games can also be heard on platteriverpreps.com.

Top seeded North Bend Central won its first unified state bowling championship yesterday at the Maplewood Lanes in Omaha. The Tigers beat third seeded Norfolk in the championship match 3-1. North Bend Central opened the day with wins over Omaha Bryan and York. Norfolk got to the finals by beating Millard West and Northwest.

FB> The Michigan football team has been cleared for limited workouts and were on the practice field yesterday in preparation for Saturday’s game with Ohio State. Michigan paused all in-person team activities last week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and canceled its game against Maryland on Saturday.

NFL> In the NFL yesterday, the Washington football team handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season with a 23-17 victory. In the late game, Buffalo got by San Francisco 34-24. Tonight, its Dallas at Baltimore. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.