Local Sports 12-8-2021

Alonzo Verge had a season high 31 points, but Michigan took control early and posted a 102-67 victory over Nebraska last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Wolverines used a 21-5 run to build a 51-32 halftime lead. The Huskers hit just 31 percent of their shots in the game, including 35 percent in the first half. Nebraska is now 5-5 on the season, 0-2 in the conference. They’ll play 18th ranked Auburn on Saturday in Atlanta. Tip-off will be at 10:30am. Pre-game show begins at 9:30am on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska volleyball team is getting ready to face Illinois in the NCAA Regional Semifinals tomorrow night. The Huskers are 23-7 on the season and have beaten the Fighting Illini twice this season. Illinois is 22-11. First serve will be at 8:30pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 8:00pm. In the other semifinal game, Washington will battle Texas.

The Hastings College basketball teams will play at Midland tonight. The Bronco women have lost four games in a row. They are 6-5 on the season, 2-3 in the conference. The men have lost three games in a row. They are 6-5, 1-3 in the league. The women’s game is at 6:00pm with the men to follow at 8:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:45pm.

Nebraska-Kearney super seniors Anna Squiers and Madison Squiers are repeat selections on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II All-America team. Madison is on the second team. Anna is on the third team. The Lopers finished 26-7 this year, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd straight season.

An eighth team has joined Independence League Baseball. Laramie Wyoming will join teams in Hastings, Dickinson, North Dakota, Caldwell, Idaho, Casper, Wyoming, Fremont, Spearfish, South Dakota and Gering for the inaugural 2022 season. Laramie will play at Cowboys Field, which is located on the University of Wyoming campus and the home of the Wyoming Cowboys up until the program folded in 1996.

Adams Central shot just 31 percent from the field, including 3 of 22 from three point range last night and dropped a 51-43 decision to Wood River. Paul Fago had 23 points for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 0-2 on the season.

The Adams Central girls hit 54 percent of their shots and blasted the Eagles 64-32. Megyn Scott had 13 points for the Patriots. Kylie Lancaster had 11. Adams Central is 2-0. The Patriots will play Gothenburg and O’Neil this weekend.

Elsewhere in boys basketball, Axtell beat Silver Lake 49-37, Elm Creek stopped Alma 54-31 and Kearney Catholic beat North Platte St. Pats 50-33.

In girls basketball, Alma got by Elm Creek 52-46, Grand Island Central Catholic rolled past Centura 49-27, Kearney Catholic downed North Platte St.Pats 44-33, Kenesaw beat Loomis 57-48, McCool Junction blasted Giltner 63-23, Minden got by Lexington 41-35, Overton knocked off Gibbon 54-40, Silver Lake beat Axtell 56-50, Superior downed Fairbury 35-25 and Sutton beat Heartland 45-12.

LSU> A week after announcing Brian Kelly as its new head coach, LSU is poised to lose starting quarterback Max Johnson along with his brother, Jake, a prized tight end recruit. Max will enter the transfer portal after thrown fro 27 touchdowns with just six interceptions this past season. Jake, the number one tight end in the Class of 2022, will reopen his recruiting process.